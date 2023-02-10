For Valentine’s Day…
Johnstown Magazine is Looking For Love
We asked our readers to help us “define” love this Valentine season by sending us their stories. Here are the ones we selected to highlight in this season of love – just a reminder that love that comes in all shapes, sizes, and as it turns out – vehicles!
Love Me, Love My Jeep
“I meet my wife Jen online more than 20 years ago. What is love? Love is low range. Love is two dogs on a hiking trail. Love is a week in New York City. We are Jeep owners and that is our bond. We have owned at least 10 (we currently own just four). We have had our Jeeps on trails in 13 states. I actually replied to her personal ad online because she a had her Jeep in the ad. We have even competed in ‘rock krawling’ events together (a ‘rock krawl’ is a slow race between cones that set the course, point added if you hit a cone). We hike a lot with our pups as well. Our pug Rubicon, and Bully dog mix named Imogene (named after Jeep trails of course). In 2021, we had our biggest trip ever. We went to Colorado and Utah for two and rented a Jeep for three days. The views were out of this world. We hope to go back in 2024. We are so lucky to enjoy our time together outdoors whether we camp, hike or take our old flat fender for a ride.
- Brian Woolever
Watch for a new "Looking for Love" reader submission here everyday through Valentine's Day. You can read all the reader submissions for this special feature in our printed version, available everywhere now.