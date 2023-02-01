From the Editor’s Desk
“Where are your people from?”
Heritage is an interesting and complex thing.
We may try to resist the notion but where we come “from” certainly can and does shape who we are and what we believe. Our own family history shapes our first beliefs and impressions. Because we are too young to interpret actions and intentions for ourselves, our older family members do that for us. And those interpretations are based on their experiences and not our own.
I remember a time a kind old woman and I made small talk once while we both sat for differing reasons on a shared bench at the mall.
“So tell me, Sweetie,” she inquired kindly to a 20-year old me once upon a time. “Where are your people from?”
Where are my people from? What an interesting question. And I thought I knew and I probably cheerfully and willingly volunteered not just my family tree but an entire forest of genealogy.
To this day I can regale you with tall tales I heard repeated at family reunions and milestone birthdays -- stories that were told many times over with great conviction at the Sunday dinner table.
It’s known on my Mom's side that my great great great grandfather fought in the Civil War -- Union side-- in the Pennsylvania brigade I know this because it’s on his headstone. And that headstone is located in a country cemetery just north of the Mason Dixon. I can walk from the bottom of that property to the top and trace a complete and continuous branch of my roots from said Grandfather Great Times Three to my sister. And I can repeat stories I heard or learned firsthand along the way.
On my Dad’s side it’s documented that a great great grandfather founded and then was publisher of a newspaper in Meyersdale. I’ve also always been told that one of my great grandmothers -- who was Pennsylvania Dutch married a Native American (that would be my great grandfather) from the Blackfoot Tribe in Arkansas. I’d really like to know how they met 150 years before Hello, Cupid!
Imagine my surprise then when my nephew (now 26) was gifted a “23 and Me” kit from his wife. And looking at his results I learned about half of what I was told scientifically couldn't be true.
His findings caused me to fall down a rabbit hole of my own past. Faced with the knowledge that large chunks of my family history were incorrect I delved into online sites, began attending reunions where historians and genealogical experts compare notes, and even walked that cemetery and read the old headstones a little more carefully.
It was important to me to know my lineage, to know truths about my family, to acknowledge and appreciate my ancestors and to sometimes make corrections when family members asked me to share what I found. It helped remind me that I am just a link in a chain of great fortitude. I come from good hearty stock – farmers mostly. And a few intellectuals here and there just to shock the gene pool now and then.
That said, imagine you are a person of color and before 1840 there is absolutely no record of your family history. None. And all you may ever know is what you’ve been told and much of what your great grandmother told you at her knee directly contradicts what your musty junior high history book reports.
Henry Louis Gates once said “Slavery is the great delete key on Black History” and he’s absolutely correct. It’s a discarded blueprint to a grand estate.
It’s the intent of this edition then -- one that has a strong focus on African American history that we introduce topics and people to you that might just challenge something you’ve “always heard.”
Knowing our past helps us appreciate the present and anticipate the future. In knowing as much about our heritage as we can, we can better understand who we are, why we believe what we do, and to change some learned negative behaviors if need be.
At the very least, we hope our February 2023 edition (featuring Johnstown native and novelist Erin E. Adams on the cover) sparks conversation around the family dinner table this Sunday.