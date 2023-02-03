February is Black History Month
Emancipation Johnstown
The Ballad of Abraham and Patrick
Pennsylvania – as a state -- officially abolished slavery in 1780 with the passage of the Gradual Abolition Act. Note the word “officially.” In truth, some level of slavery existed in Pennsylvania for at least another 65 years. The Act did serve a purpose, though, and gradually, as the title of the Act suggests, slavery in the commonwealth passed into history.
In the mid-1800s slavery was still common, however, particularly in the southern states where the economy relied heavily on slave labor. Understandably, those held in involuntary servitude preferred their freedom, and there were a number of ways that could happen. Some were granted their freedom by their owners, a process called manumission. As would be expected, this was a relatively rare occurrence. Emancipation, or freedom granted to a group, was another way for slaves to gain their freedom, and this practice was also rarely seen, even with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. A third possibility was provided for the slave to purchase his freedom, but with slaves not paid regular wages, the chances of a slave being able to do that were not very good. The most common way for a slave to attain freedom, therefore, was the most dangerous: escaping and fleeing to a free state in the North, or to Canada if possible.
Slave owners, on realizing that one of their slaves had escaped, hired trackers to find the slaves and return them, where severe punishment usually awaited. The truth is – most escaped slaves traveled just far enough where they imagined their owners would not go to look for them. Or they went to larger cities in the north where they could find communities that could take them in. Keep in mind, slaves were seen by “less than” by most owners and so a fleeing slave was regarded by some owners in the same regard as a missing dog.
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act that favored slave owners by requiring that any escaped slave who was unfortunate enough to be captured, or even turned in to the authorities, had to be returned to his owner, even if he had reached the safety of a free state. This Act was reinforced by the infamous Dred Scott decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled, among other things, that a slave living in a free state was not automatically entitled to his freedom and could be sent southward and back into slavery – if his owner so desired.
By now, however, many sympathetic Northerners had formed a secret network to assist runaway slaves to safety. The network became known as the Underground Railroad, and Johnstown itself became an important part of that network. This network was neither a railroad nor did it operate underground in the literal sense. It operated underground strictly in the secretive nature of its operation, and it took on an entire railroad-related structure. The word railroad referred to the actual act of moving escaped slaves to safety – using known and complex “tracks” and those who guided the runaways were known as conductors. Safe houses, usually a private home, church, or even a school, were referred to as stations, and those who operated the safe houses were station masters.
No records remain of how many slaves were moved through Johnstown, but one particular escape by two brothers named Abraham and Patrick has been documented.
Their ordeal gives us a dramatic idea of how scary an escaped slave’s journey would have been, both for the escapee and for his benefactors, as well.
Slaves reaching Pennsylvania often came in through Bedford County, with the village of Fishertown serving as a central station. From there, slaves were directed to either Somerset or Cambria County, and ultimately to Clearfield. Those coming to Cambria Country passed through Pleasantville and on to Elton and Geistown.
This is the route that Abraham and Patrick most likely took following their February 12, 1837 escape from Colonel John Sherrard’s Fruit Hill Farm in Bath, Virginia. Bath, Virginia is more commonly known today as Berkley Springs, West Virginia. Keep in mind West Virginia was a byproduct of parts of Virginia that wished to secede from their own state.
Following the pair closely were slave hunters John Compston and Edward Maxwell, who no doubt were hoping that Sherrard would compensate them with a nice bounty when they brought Abraham and Patrick back.
Their first night in Pennsylvania saw Abraham and Patrick spending the night in a safe house in Bloody Run, which we know today as Everett. From there, most likely after dark to avoid detection, they followed a Native American trail known as Warrior’s Path, to Bucks Town (today’s St. Clairsville), where they rested at the home of an unnamed free black man. Before the two could leave St. Clairsville, Compston and Maxwell caught up with them, where a brief struggle ensued.
Somewhere along this portion of the journey both brothers were shot. One account says the two brothers were shot by their pursuers, while another insists that two hunters who had joined the pursuit had shot them. However it happened, Abraham was wounded in the knee and Patrick in the back. Despite their wounds, the two were miraculously able to escape and elude their trackers.
