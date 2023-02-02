An opportunity to shine and share opinions and perspectives
How Black History Month Engages Local Youth
Since 2021, students attending schools in the Johnstown and surrounding areas partake in a black history month contest that influences students to acknowledge and even become immersed in African American history, heritage, and excellence. This contest encourages elementary and middle school students to submit posters focusing on African American history and high School students to submit essays and short films based on the impact of African American History. The contest gives students the opportunity to win cash prizes and plaques for first, second, and third place winners. What an innovative way to teach history!
The Tribune-Democrat, the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies and the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund give the youth in the community this fun and creative way to participate in Black History Month.
The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund was established in 2021 by the Fisher family with partnered sponsor, The Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, to honor the work of Ron Fisher. Fisher was a local writer and reporter who passed away in December 2019. He was known for his excellent work in the Tribune-Democrat and the Soul Pitt Quarterly magazine, a magazine based in Pittsburgh. Fisher was honored in an Honoring Black Men of Leadership Banquet in 2019 and won many awards for his work. His stories left quite an impression on the community.
The mission of the Ron Fisher African American History Education fund is to provide and encourage community education that focuses on African American history. The collaboration with the Tribune-Democrat to establish the black history month contest turned out to be a great success story for our community.
Last year, more than 250 posters, six multimedia presentations and more than 60 essays were submitted. A ceremony was also organized at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center for the community and contest participants. Matt Lamb, creative director at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, impressively displayed the student’s artwork in the Black Box Theater section of the center. Posters filled the walls and short films were played throughout the event. The winners of the contest were announced, and prizes were given. Cheryl Fisher, mother of Ron Fisher and culinary instructor at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, provided refreshments prepared by her students. Laurel Bean, Windber High School freshman and first place essay winner, read her essay aloud. DJ Moe Be, DJ for Power 102 Jamz, entertained the crowd in collaboration with NASAA (North and South American Alliance), a Djembe drumming group from Sheridan Wyoming.
The ceremony and art exhibit were such a success that it has indeed become an annual partnership with the black history month contest. This year, it will be held again at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center on February 25th from 3pm-5pm. Details on the event will be announced this month in the pages of the Tribune-Democrat, a sister publication to Johnstown Magazine.
“We are so excited to welcome this event back to the Bottle Works. It is our goal to provide opportunities where young artists can grow and showcase their talents. We also aim to be a place where all ethnic groups, heritages and cultures can be celebrated” says Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center.
This year, elementary to high school students are invited to participate again. By the time of this article’s publication, the contest will be winding down with winners expected to be announced this month in the Tribune-Democrat. The students’ artwork will be displayed at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, giving the community a chance to stop by and make their own judgement.
Alexis Fisher, sister of Ron Fisher, is determined to keep the Fisher legacy going.
“I’m thrilled that we are hosting a third annual Black History Month contest while also remembering my brother’s legacy as a writer. This is another opportunity for local youth in Johnstown to shine and share their opinions and perspectives. Our family is looking forward to reviewing all the submissions and welcoming the community at the exhibition” says Alexis Fisher.
Students who are interested in participating in the black history month contest can either submit their work online at https://www.tribdem.com/site/forms/black_history_month/ or directly to the Tribune Democrat located at 425 Locust St Johnstown PA 15901. For more information on the contest, contact Chip Minemyer at 814-532-5091 or Alexis Fisher at msalexis01@gmail.com.