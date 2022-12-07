Tip Toe Through the Tulips
The History, Legacy and Bright Future of the Bottle Works
By JIM GINDLESPERGER
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Photos Courtesy of the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center
The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is a major player in the Johnstown arts and cultural scene, but it may come as a surprise to some that it could have just as easily ended up in Youngstown, Ohio. Many of you may have heard the story, but for those who haven’t, it bears repeating.
As the story goes, Russian immigrant Jacob Goldhaber was on a train bound for Youngstown, Ohio in 1914. His planned destination had a large population of Hungarian Jews, and Goldhaber planned to settle there with his wife Renee, who was a native of Hungary. As the train approached Johnstown, the conductor passed through the cars calling out “Next stop Johnstown,” as was the custom. To Goldhaber, the name Johnstown sounded like Youngstown, and when the train pulled into the station, he got off the train. Imagine his surprise when he stood at the station, luggage, wife and all his personal belongings removed – watching the train pull away and looking up and seeing the sign “Welcome to Johnstown” instead of Youngstown. But as many immigrants did, he fell in love with the area and decided this was where he wanted to set down roots and bring his family. He never made it any further. And never wanted to.
Unlike many of the early immigrants who came to work in the steel mills and coal mines, Jacob had other ideas. Seeing the many breweries in the Cambria City neighborhood, he reasoned that a soft drink would also do well, and he started a bottling company on Second Avenue. The name he gave his company, Tulip Bottling Company, was a nod to the national flower of his wife’s native country. He bottled his soft drinks, which came in several different colors, in glass bottles with a likeness of a tulip emblazoned on the side. No matter the size or style of the bottle, the tulip became a mainstay on all of them. Soon after, he moved his company to a building on Third Avenue that is known today as the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts center.
Goldhaber’s company did so well that, in 1937 it was purchased by Pepsi Cola. While the tulip had been the trademark of the Tulip Bottling Company, Pepsi had no need for it. They had their own logo, and the tulip disappeared from the bottles. Pepsi, being a national brand, grew much faster than the local bottler could have, and soon it outgrew the old Tulip space. It acquired two adjoining buildings, the Goenner Brewery and a stable. The two new buildings, plus the adjacent Tulip property, served as Pepsi’s Johnstown facility for many years, until those facilities became too cramped. Pepsi built a large bottling plant in Richland, and today it is one of the company’s largest soft drink producers, turning out 50,000,000 cases of soft drinks every year and shipping throughout the northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, and as far west as the state of Indiana.
The Tulip facility did not remain empty long, however, and it was converted to a warehouse. Nearly 30 years ago, in 1993, the old Tulip Bottling Company was purchased by an organization that had been established to promote the cultural diversity of Johnstown through the arts. Wishing to maintain some tie to the past, the group decided a fitting name would be the Bottle Works, even though there would be nothing bottled there, and in keeping with the organization’s purpose, the group took on the name of the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center. Remodeling began almost immediately.
The arts center quickly became a popular venue, and in 2001 it looked to expand. What had originally been a stable before Pepsi-Cola purchased it, was purchased and refurbished to include art studios, exhibit spaces, and in keeping with the push for more environmentally friendly buildings, a green roof. The two buildings merged in January 2014.
In 2020, the Bottle Works expanded yet again, introducing a small sculpture park across 3rd Avenue, featuring sculptures by local artist Norman Ed. The new green space replaced an old parking lot and was named with another throwback to the old Tulip Bottling Company, Pop Plaza. When First National Bank provided sponsorship, the official name became the First National Bank Pop Plaza at the Bottle Works, or the FNB Pop Plaza. In addition to the sculptures, the new greenspace includes a rain garden with native plants and three pedestrian bridges.
Read the entire story and learn how you can be directly involved in creating even more artful successful stories at the Bottle Works in the December 2022 edition of Johnstown Magazine.