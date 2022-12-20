Spread sunshine all over the place!
Still Out Standing in Their Field
A warm visit to Salt + Light Meadows
Have you ever thought about farming as a career but the thought of that rooster crowing every morning has given second thoughts? And then there’s the hassle of the chickens, the cows, the pigs. It’s all too overwhelming. I get it. But what about farming flowers? That’s right. Flowers.
In 2021, Josh and Mallory Sechler of Confluence transformed the gently sloping fields adjacent to their home into a beautiful flower farm. The Sechlers are the owners of Salt + Light Meadows, a family-owned flower farm, gathering place, and, if things go according to plan, a future event center.
Nestled in the Western Pennsylvania countryside, just a short drive from Johnstown, the farm sits back from the road and might easily be missed (if it's your first visit, just watch for the garden shed with the brightly-painted mural!), but upon entering the property you'll be dazzled by a colorful array of blooms, all situated around a charming, modern farmhouse.
This warm and inviting location is already becoming a popular destination for flower lovers and those seeking a close-to-home getaway, bringing people from around the region together even as the farm's transformation is ongoing; as Mallory puts it, “We’re learning as we grow!”
The Sechlers and their daughter Audie, 3, recently hosted a “ribbon-cutting” event called “Meet Us in the Meadowws” to introduce the public to their farm and everything it has to offer. And I sat down with the Sechlers.
Read the entire interview in the December 2022 edition of Johnstown Magazine.
It may be winter now but spring will be here before you know it. Keep track of plans and activities coming up at Salt + Light Meadows by following them on Facebook. Even when the fields are dormant, Mallory posts tips and updates often – even when there are no events happening. And you can even follow little Audie’s snow and winter fun in the field.