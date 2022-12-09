On the Streets where you live
The unassuming but fascinating history that lingers on Goucher
By JIM GINDLESPERGER
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Anyone who drives in the West Hills area will travel on Goucher Street sooner or later.
Most of us do it without thinking about the history we may be passing. Few of us are even aware that the stretch of Goucher Street between Margaret Avenue and Warren Street is among the most historic pieces of land in the Johnstown area, and it has nothing to do with floods.
Known as Berkley Hills, this area was once farmland owned by the Berkley family. Berkley Hills Golf Course and Berkley Road are named for the farm. The old Berkley farmhouse sat along Warren Street, behind a long stone wall. The barn was located nearby, on the corner of Goucher and Warren Streets. A chiropractor is now in the building that sits on the site of the barn.
One of the farm’s fields is now occupied by a Giant Eagle supermarket, but according to an old Tribune-Democrat column, it had a much less traditional purpose at one time. Shortly after World War I, when airplanes were still a novelty to most people, planes landed in that field and anyone with $15 could take a pleasure flight over the city and surrounding area.
Then, when the Great Depression struck the country, jobs were scarce to non-existent, giving rise to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s domestic agenda known as the New Deal. One of the earliest New Deal programs was the formation of the Civilian Conservation Corps, established to relieve the country’s rampant unemployment. The Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC as it was commonly known, provided jobs for young unmarried men, working on projects to plant trees, build and maintain parks and trails, fight forest fires, and similar conservation work.
Among the jobs undertaken in Johnstown was the improvement of Stackhouse Park. Small barracks-style houses were built on the Berkley farm air strip to house the CCC workers, with the CCC officers moving into the old Berkley homestead. Workers were transported daily to Stackhouse. The CCC existed from 1933 to 1942, and when it ended the houses were vacated.
The homes did not remain empty long. World War II was already raging when the CCC camp closed, and the old housing took on a new use. Great Britain’s housing shortage led the British government to ask for assistance from the United States in housing prisoners of war. The U.S. agreed to take 175,000 prisoners despite having no provisions for housing them. Prison camps were hastily erected across the country, with abandoned CCC camps, such as those along Goucher Street, pressed into service. Soon, German prisoners were moved into the old housing. Most worked in the former Wendell Aluminum Awning Company, whose building was located on the property. A Dollar General store is now located there.
