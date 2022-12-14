Integrating mindfulness and breath into the classroom
How a North Star High School teacher encourages her students to learn, to read…and to breathe
With the shortage of teachers, school shootings, Covid-19 and much more, it is heartening to find a teacher who includes emotional intelligence and mental health in her classroom. It is growing across the nation, and that growth, yes, includes rural areas.
Meet Renee Saylor. She completed her undergraduate degree at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received her master's degree from Slippery Rock University in 2018. She has lived most of her life in Somerset County, where she currently resides with her boyfriend, her dog, Pearl, and her cat, Bootsy. When not teaching, she loves spending her time reading, kayaking, skiing, or attending concerts with her friends. But it’s a “mindfulness” she is bringing to her classroom that perhaps makes her standout above the sedentary crowd.
How long have you been teaching and when did you start integrating the practice of yoga into your classroom?
I just started my 14th year in the classroom. I’ve been integrating yoga in my classroom since the winter of 2017.
How did you first get interested in yoga?
The first time I ever tried yoga was because of a Denise Austin exercise VHS my mom had purchased when I was in middle school or high school. I remember feeling really relaxed after doing a guided meditation at the end of it, which was completely different from the anxious feelings I normally experienced. After I graduated college in 2008, I started attending yoga classes throughout Johnstown, specifically with Rachel Allen. She helped me realize that yoga wasn’t just about fancy poses or extreme flexibility, but instead it’s about cultivating a stillness inside of yourself, allowing you to understand and process your feelings and emotions.
What motivated you to include it in your classroom?
Things like “brain breaks” and structured movement are buzz words in education. Many studies show that shifting from regular classroom instruction (or any type of work for that matter) to some sort of physical activity can help us reduce our stress levels and return to the original task again feeling refreshed.
A lot of times when teachers are given examples of different brain breaks, we can do, there are things that fall into the realm of yoga: breathing, mindfulness, balance, movement. Because I had been practicing yoga on my own for a while, it felt natural for me to gravitate toward those examples. Because I teach older students, many of them seemed more comfortable doing these gentler movements.
In the English classroom, students are expected to do things that may make them feel uncomfortable and vulnerable, like share a piece of writing aloud or write about things that are personal to them. These things can obviously feel very stressful, but, as I completed my training, I realized that using things like breath work and calming techniques can help students feel a little more prepared to do these hard things.
Tell me about your yoga teacher training.
In the fall of 2017, I completed my 200-hour yoga teacher training through a program called Breathe for Change. I completed my training 2 weekends a month in Washington, DC. Breathe for Change is a program designed to train educators in the practice of yoga with the hopes that the practice can transform their self-care techniques. The program also focuses on using this training to help benefit our students and our school communities.
During the training, which included around 100 educators from a variety of urban and rural schools in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland, we were taught about the origins of yoga, the anatomy of the body and how it is affected by the movements (or asana), meditation, how to cue classes, and how to integrate some of these movements in our classrooms.
It was truly transformative to me to collaborate and converse with teachers from schools very different from mine. I grew up and now teach in rural western Pennsylvania, so learning alongside teachers from all over opened my mind up about how things can be so different but also to see the connection we all had as educators who care deeply for our students and our communities.
How did you gain support from your administration?
My administration has been very supportive. When I was completing my training, I told my principal about some of the techniques I was learning, and he agreed that many of them could be useful as brain breaks and as ways to build community in my classroom. I was invited to teach a yoga lesson in some of our gym classes.
How do you integrate these activities into your classroom?
Typically, my students read for about 10 minutes every class period. When the reading timer goes off, we form a circle around the outside of the room, and I lead a quick movement session for about two minutes. Sometimes I ask if anyone has any specific moves they’d like to do before we get started. Last year, I had a student who was enrolled in an exercise science program in my classroom, so I’d let her lead some of the stretches, too.
If we are going to do a writing activity that day or spend time reading our work aloud, I may have the students settle into their seats or the floor for a guided breathing activity.
Once the activities are finished, my students grab their notebooks, and we get started for the day.
Calm down...and read the entire story in the December 2022 edition of Johnstown Magazine. Breathe in....breathe out....read.