Book Review:
Not all Homecomings are alike
Johnstown native explores a “dark past” with debut novel.
Erin E Adams’ Jackal is a colorful and controversial thrill ride
By WILLIAM HAND
Special Contributor, Johnstown Magazine
When Liz Rocher returns to her childhood home of Johnstown, she thinks things around the city – which she describes as “a big ditch” – will be different. She thinks maybe the people have changed just a bit to make life for a black woman more palatable. And at first, when she prepares to attend a wedding – Liz is hopeful and optimistic. Then, just before the nuptials, the bride’s daughter disappears – the only clue being a white cloth caked in blood.
What happens next will set Liz on a course of not only self-discovery but of confronting demons – both real and imagined. As a successful adult, Liz has all but blocked out a past trauma. And now, current events that unfold during her homecoming in Flood City have caused the lead character in this story to re-examine all she once believed to be true.
From friends she thought she trusted to family members she thought would never be dishonest, Liz Rocher’s return to Western Pennsylvania is not the warm welcome she expected. As she begins to look for clues into the disappearance of her friend’s daughter – a teenager named Caroline—she is about to open a Pandora’s Box of the past. But is Liz ready to face all the darkness that awaits – including her own?
In her impressive debut novel, Jackal – released in October – novelist and Johnstown native, Erin E. Adams paints a vivid picture of what could likely happen in small town America where people of color are still a threat to those who seek power and control. It’s a timely novel given current events and divisiveness that permeates through society.
Adams doesn’t shy away from the setting. The first three words of the novel are “Welcome to Johnstown.” The city itself is a character in the book and not nearly a convenient setting.
“All of that, every single word, is emblazoned on a massive billboard visible about a mile outside of town. Because of the angle of the train’s approach, the Inclined Plane is the first and only landmark I see. It means I’ve reached my final destination. The journey here has been rife with spotty cell service, dotted with tiny towns and abandoned industries, consumed by thick forests. Yes. After fourteen years away, I, Liz Rocher, am returning to Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The rust belt. Home.”
And thus, the story unfolds. And the pages turn and continue to turn until the book is complete – satisfactorily and suspensefully. This is a real page turner. It will draw in every reader – each chapter organized and categorized in a way that is unique and clever. There is the trunk of a bigger tree here, with some branches that grow and bud and others that are quickly dismissed. The plot is a maze and a mystery. Readers arrive in Johnstown when Liz does. And Liz becomes a type of disgruntled tour guide – teetering between honest and tainted opinion. The reader’s impressions of the city are influenced by what Liz has experienced here – in this place in which at one time she couldn’t wait to escape – and now upon her return, she realizes her ideas of the town may be steeped in a history that is darker and much more personal than what Johnstown was once or presently known for. I was personally pulled into a story in which I was left wondering – Did this really happen here? And if not, could it?
In the novel, heroin Liz is the only person investigating the disappearance of Caroline who notices a haunting pattern. This happened before. In this same town. Over time. All of the victims have been black high school girls. And somehow – in frightening and enlightening ways – Liz is connected to all these disappearances. And as Liz persists with her research into the past, she unearths a sinister secret about her girlhood home. This was a place where Liz never wanted to return – geographically and emotionally. As the story unfolds in gripping and arguably controversial ways, Liz realizes she has no choice but to find out what happened to Caroline – to even save the missing girl – or allow herself to be consumed by the darkness that also threatens to engulf the town.
Adams has offered a story with Jackal that is part mystery, part thriller, and part travel log. Through her words, the reader can see the people and settings of Johnstown, Pa. And through her strong descriptions, she offers a city that in many ways is still reckoning with its past. The story is not preachy but is enlightening. I could understand the author’s own plight of feeling marginalized while growing up just this side of Appalachia and how the exit of industry may have inspired bitterness. Someone had to be blamed for the growing anger and resentment. Someone has to be the boogie man.
The story and plot are very layered and presented with language that keeps the reader engaged for all 327 pages. It’s a quick and fascinating and vivid read.
According to the book jacket on the advanced paperback version I reviewed, Erin E. Adams is a first generation Haitian American. She received her BA with honors in literary arts from Brown University and her Masters in acting from the Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre program and another degree in dramatic writing from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. An award-winning playwright and actor, Ms. Adams has lived in New York for the last ten years.
“While this book has always been a work of fiction, writing it has required a personal journey through my hometown’s past,” Adams explains in the author’s notes that end the book. I am not sure if these notes will be included in the final printed version of the book or if they are in the advanced copies only as an exploration into the author’s intent. “In fiction, the events are made up, but the emotions are real. As I delved into this story, I started to demand touches of reality around its location. No matter how many towns I imagined or mapped, they all ended up looking a little too familiar. With each draft, I rebuilt my hometown: Johnstown, Pennsylvania.”
“Ever since arriving, I’ve had an uneasy relationship with the town,” Adams says in these important notes. “So, like Liz, to get to the other side of this novel, I had to face what homecoming meant to me.”
“Learning, naming and confronting what makes us afraid and uncomfortable – no matter how ugly – is key to understanding and ensuring it never happens again,” says Erin E. Adams. “Sometimes anger comes with truths like this. Anger fueled some of the writing of this book. Often, anger is only there to mask fear. Once fear passes, all that’s left to do is take a look at the truth. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that can inspire change and allow the space needed to heal.”
Jackal is her first novel – and it’s a very good one – a combination thriller, brave personal memoir, and social commentary very much worth exploring. I plan to reread it and then maybe leave a dogeared copy on a bench in Central Park.