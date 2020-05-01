Johnstown Magazine | Class of 2020

For 12 years, they worked with one goal in mind – senior year. The year when they would be celebrated and honored for all they accomplished. There would be class trips, cap and gown fittings, senior proms, skip days, part-time jobs, marching down the aisle to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Moms would cry, dads would stand proudly, speeches would be given, memories would be recalled, class songs would be sung, caps would fly into the air.
But not this year. For the Class of 2020, things would be very different.
COVID-19 robbed so much from this eager class of young people.
What it has not been able to take away, however, are the accomplishments of this graduating class.
Seniors, we are all very proud of you and hopeful for all the good you will do the world in the years to come.
While we can’t begin to make up for all you have lost, Johnstown Magazine is devoting this page to you – our deserving high school seniors. The gallery on this page is made up of photos submitted by you and your families. We hope these photos remind us all of our most important asset –
our amazing, talented and beautiful young people.
Close
Aidan Layton - Bishop McCort
Alanna (Lanna) Bates - Richland
Alec Coppola - Conemaugh Valley
Alec Lovejoy - Bishop McCort
Alexis Hause and Samuel Eagleson - North Star
Alyssa Keiper - Conemaugh Valley
Angelina Petro - Bishop McCort
Baylee Snedden - Forest Hills
Bella Quezada - Conemaugh Township
Beth Gribschaw - Richland
Brandan Marhefka - Windber
Brendan Gorham - Ferndale
Brian Walwro - Central Cambria
Brooklyn McKendree - Ferndale
Bryn Tibbott - Central Cambria
Caitie Crocco - Bishop McCort High School
Cameron Bunn - Bishop McCort
Carlee Haselrig - Greater Johnstown
Carter James Troxell - Portage
Casie Stewart - Conemaugh Valley
Chandler Gustkey - Conemaugh Valley
Chianne Boburchock - Somerset
Christian Seda - Westmont
Cody Allen Young - United
Colby Imler - Northern Bedford
Cole Bradley - Bishop McCort
Conner Polacek - Westmont Hilltop
Connor Coyle - Bishop McCort
Dani Cramer - Bishop McCort
Donovan Faith - Forest Hills
Dylan Bloom - Central Cambria
Emily Canavan - Portage Area High School
Erin Merritts - Westmont Hilltop
Eryca Hamilton - Bishop McCort
Evan DiPaolo-Brown - Central Cambria
Garet Connor - Forest Hills
Grace Edsall - Forest Hills
Haley Bicko - Greater Johnstown
Hannah Housholder - Central Cambria
Hannah Penrod - Central Cambria
Hannah Persio - Conemaugh Twp.
Haylee Reed- Conemaugh Valley
Jack Stringent - Conemaugh Twp.
Jackie Honkus - Conemaugh Twp.
Jacob Ardary - Bishop McCort
Jacob Custer - Johnstown Christian
Jacob Urban - Conemaugh Valley
Jake Kopco - Central Cambria
Jarrod Fleegle - Johnstown Christian
Jasmine Rohrer - Greater Johnstown
Jordan Paige Miller - Conemaugh Twp.
Jordan Sinosky - Bishop McCort
Joseph Hammer - Shanksville Stonycreek
Joshua and Jason Grassa - Westmont
Joshua Mathis - Conemaugh Twp.
Kaitlyn Cameron - Forest Hills
Kasir Malcolm - Greater Johnstown
Kate A. Weakland - Conemaugh Twp.
Aidan Layton - Bishop McCort
Alanna (Lanna) Bates - Richland
Alec Coppola - Conemaugh Valley
Alec Lovejoy - Bishop McCort
Alexis Hause and Samuel Eagleson - North Star
Alyssa Keiper - Conemaugh Valley
Angelina Petro - Bishop McCort
Baylee Snedden - Forest Hills
Bella Quezada - Conemaugh Township
Beth Gribschaw - Richland
Brandan Marhefka - Windber
Brendan Gorham - Ferndale
Brian Walwro - Central Cambria
Brooklyn McKendree - Ferndale
Bryn Tibbott - Central Cambria
Caitie Crocco - Bishop McCort High School
Cameron Bunn - Bishop McCort
Carlee Haselrig - Greater Johnstown
Carter James Troxell - Portage
Casie Stewart - Conemaugh Valley
Chandler Gustkey - Conemaugh Valley
Chianne Boburchock - Somerset
Christian Seda - Westmont
Cody Allen Young - United
Colby Imler - Northern Bedford
Cole Bradley - Bishop McCort
Conner Polacek - Westmont Hilltop
Connor Coyle - Bishop McCort
Dani Cramer - Bishop McCort
Donovan Faith - Forest Hills
Dylan Bloom - Central Cambria
Emily Canavan - Portage Area High School
Erin Merritts - Westmont Hilltop
Eryca Hamilton - Bishop McCort
Evan DiPaolo-Brown - Central Cambria
Garet Connor - Forest Hills
Grace Edsall - Forest Hills
Haley Bicko - Greater Johnstown
Hannah Housholder - Central Cambria
Hannah Penrod - Central Cambria
Hannah Persio - Conemaugh Twp.
Haylee Reed- Conemaugh Valley
Jack Stringent - Conemaugh Twp.
Jackie Honkus - Conemaugh Twp.
Jacob Ardary - Bishop McCort
Jacob Custer - Johnstown Christian
Jacob Urban - Conemaugh Valley
Jake Kopco - Central Cambria
Jarrod Fleegle - Johnstown Christian
Jasmine Rohrer - Greater Johnstown
Jordan Paige Miller - Conemaugh Twp.
Jordan Sinosky - Bishop McCort
Joseph Hammer - Shanksville Stonycreek
Joshua and Jason Grassa - Westmont
Joshua Mathis - Conemaugh Twp.
Kaitlyn Cameron - Forest Hills
Kasir Malcolm - Greater Johnstown
Kate A. Weakland - Conemaugh Twp.