Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 45 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Ashley Balamuta
33; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am an Occupational Therapist at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. I graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School in 2007 and received my bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Saint Francis University in 2012 and 2013. My husband Steve and I have two children, Brooklyn (6) and Stephen (4). In September of 2019, at the age of 3, Brooklyn was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. After a very difficult year and a half of treatment, she went into remission. That year, we decided that we wanted to give back and pay it forward and began doing little fundraisers in our community. All money raised went to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for Childhood Cancer Research as well as to support families battling childhood cancer. I also was recently nominated for and chosen as the 2023 Mercy Award recipient for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center! The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. It recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Took my dog outside and made coffee
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I attended an honor walk at work today which is a ceremonial event to commemorate a patient who has been declared brain dead but will be donating their organs. Hospital staff come and silently line the pathway from the Intensive Care Unit to the Operation Room as the organ donor is wheeled to the OR for organ recovery. Honor walks are held to pay respect to the donor and lend support to the family.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I decided that I wanted to be an OT because of my pap. When he was in his 30’s he was involved in an accident at work that resulted in him losing his right dominant arm above his elbow. I was inspired that even after losing his right dominant arm he was able to live independently and do all the things that he did with two arms.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend time with my husband and kids
What do you do for fun? Go hiking with my husband and kids and do crafts
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Treating myself to Dunkin Donuts Coffee
Why does Johnstown feel like home? I was born and raised in Johnstown and it is where my husband and I are now raising our two children. I like the small town feeling of Johnstown; it’s a close-knit community where people know each other and can rely on each other. My husband and I experienced this first hand when our community came together to support us when our daughter was diagnosed with cancer.
What two words best describe you? The first two words that came to my mind were stressed and blessed. Other than those, I would say dedicated and grateful.
“Ashley has a passion for helping others after caring for her best friend, her grandfather who passed away after battling cancer. He has only one arm and had to relearn how to do almost every day to day task. This is why Ashley’s wanted to become an OT. When her daughter, Brooklyn was 3 years old she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer. The amount of strength my sister Ashley exhibited during this time was absolutely unbelievable. She held it together and did everything possible to save her daughter’s life. Ashley had to give up her full time position at Conemaugh Hospital in order to care for her daughter. After completing treatment Brooklyn rang the bell to celebrate that she was in remission! Ashley has been back to work at Conemaugh and just won the mercy award last week out of the whole hospital. She was nominated because of her acts of good service, how she truly cares for each one of her patients, and for her community service.”
Nominated by Sarah Owens