Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Tre’von Marquise Williams
24; Johnstown
How would we know you? I work for the Alternative Community Resource Program for the Greater Johnstown School District helping children who may struggle in the classroom, community, home, and provide behavioral/emotional support. I volunteered at our local YMCA as a mentor/basketball coach for grades kindergarten to 6th grade. I was granted a training position for the YMCA to help children learn the basic fundamentals of basketball. I also was named as the Head Varsity Basketball Coach for Conemaugh Valley High School for 2023-2024 Season.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was send out a group text to motivate my family to have a great day and thank god for yet another day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today would have to be leaving my daughter and fiancé.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Others would be surprised to learn that I get the same help for my Mental Health that I promote and help other in the community with.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day doesn’t feel complete unless I have a conversation with my Mother Anita who has been by my side good or bad since I started to understand life.
What do you do for fun? For fun I like to customize shoes, I like to cook, I like to spend time with my family, I like to coach/train basketball and most importantly I like to reach out and help someone when they are down and need uplifted.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? This is where I was born and raised. I’ve been here for 24 years and watched things change as I got older and to see that I have an impact on the community and can help make a positive change makes it feel more like home because I am accepted with open arms by those who are doing the same and I looked up to growing up.
What two words best describe you? Dedicated and Passionate
“Tre’von Williams is a Mental Health Worker for ACRP and is currently working at Greater Johnstown Middle School. He coaches YMCA youth basketball and also does basketball training lessons for kids. He has overcome many struggles and losses in his life. He is teaching kids about sportsmanship, discipline, being a team player, and having fun. His main goal is to be a better version of himself every day and to strive to be a mentor kids look up to.”
Nominated by Julie Korenoski