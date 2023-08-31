Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Travis Rearick
34; I currently reside in Ebensburg. I grew up in Adams Township (Forest Hills)
How would we recognize you in the community? I am a primary care physician. Most of my patients are Johnstownians, and my practice grew quickly as I started shortly before the Covid Pandemic, which led to a good many local physicians retiring. Also, I once was an athlete at FH and in college (Mercyhurst University), and had a good career as a quarterback, so some people may recognize my name from my younger years.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? I balanced handling care for complex patients, giving medical advice for family members who needed it, and being a father to two wonderful daughters.
Is there something about you people would be surprised to know? I enjoy 90's and 2000's hip hop and/or this era of country music depending on what mood I am in. I will memorize the words to most songs I love, and rap or sing along pretty loudly in my car when alone. I enjoy karaoke on rare occasion even though my singing voice is subpar
What do you do for fun? I hunt, fish, golf, travel, pick up basketball - especially with our "old man basketball" league with drinks afterward
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I watch the Bachelor/Bachelorette seasons with my wife
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Johnstown feels like home because my whole family - parents, grandparents, brother, in-laws are all still in town. I love the traditions of this area - the festival, the annual Turkey Bowl that benefits Easter Seals, the Christmas tree downtown, the local sports, our family's hunting grounds. I have so much nostalgia from my childhood because I had so many mentors, friends, and cherished memories growing up.
What two words best describe you? Genuine and humble (although obviously I do not like the optics on bragging about how humble I am).
“Dr. Travis Rearick works as a primary care physician at the East Hills primary care. He lives in Ebensburg and grew up in Forest Hills. He is a great member of society by treating patients and educating them on prevention. He sees a lot of geriatric patients and is a great role model and team leader.”
Nominated by Kerri Koot