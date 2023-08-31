Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Sebastian Ragno
27; Johnstown
How would we know you? I was always known as a goalie, but have become a full-time hockey coach.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was turn on some music and start working through my to-do list for the day since I have the day off!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Today I returned home from my trip to Colorado Springs for the USA Hockey Goaltending Summit a little after midnight. Finding a way to get all of my grad school work done while working full-time and traveling always proves to be a challenge, but I try to work ahead as much as possible. It is important to me that when I am doing a task I am fully present in what I am doing to be as efficient as possible.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Though I am fortunate enough to do what I love every day, there are still days when hockey feels like a job. I have started to learn how to avoid burnout, but I certainly wake up occasionally not wanting to go to the rink at 7 am. The season can be long and grueling with the added stress of team performance, but I have learned to really lean on others around me when I need support. I also typically go walk around the local zoo when I have some free time as a release.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I try to stay active as much as possible. Whether it is getting to the gym to start the day or a walk to end the day it is important that I exemplify well-being to the players I work with.
What do you do for fun? I now live in Providence, RI which is a really cool city with plenty of good restaurants in the area. I love going to the beach in Southern RI I also enjoy reading, board games, and spending time with my girlfriend and friends.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? My biggest guilty pleasure is the amount of time I spend researching hockey rosters, player paths, and trends in hockey on my own time. Not only is it my job, but it is also a passion and a hobby.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? I have lived in plenty of places but Johnstown will always be home. First and foremost my family is in town still. The people truly make the town great. Every time I get home I run into an old buddy or somebody I know and get to catch up about all the things I am doing and the changes in town. Some of the things I miss most when away from home are the people and the food I can't find anywhere else like Murphy's wings or a taco from Scott's.
What two words best describe you? Driven and passionate.