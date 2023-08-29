Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Sarah Rex
31; Windber
How would we know you? I am the Assistant General Manager for the Johnstown Mill Rats. I have also been involved in numerous events throughout the community as well as work with local organizations like Cuddles for Kids and the Moneyman.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was snooze my alarm, then check my email.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I do every day is find the balance being a full-time working mom of two little ones.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Something surprising about me is that I used to sing in an acoustic band in Johnstown!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Watch some sort of baseball highlight or check a baseball stat.
What do you do for fun? I love being active outdoors and gardening. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends and playing a round of golf.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I wouldn’t call it strange, but I have recently found a love for mowing the grass.
Why does the Johnstown area feel like home? I have lived in Windber my entire life and now raise my children here. I love the history this town has and the constant chase for change and growth. I love that I can be a part of that and hope to continue for years to come.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious and Passionate
“Sarah Rex is a born and raised Johnstown native that has worked tirelessly within the community for as long as I've known her. She is a self-made entrepreneur with multiple businesses that she owns and operates on her own. As well, she is currently the newly appointed Assistant General Manager of the Johnstown Mil Rats. In her short time as AGM for the Mill Rats, Sarah has fiercely made herself known throughout the Prospect League and the sports industry as a whole. She is who I one day aspire to be.”
Nominated by Phoebe Bowers
Editor’s Note: Phoebe was the first to nominate Sarah Rex. She was also nominated by Donald Cowie, Joseph Eppolito, Kelly Fetzko, Missy Grose, Jason Kaplitz, Megan E. Olesky, Hunter Ott, Samuel Paratore, and John Riccilli.