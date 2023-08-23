Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Ryan Flick
30; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am a Family Medicine physician at Conemaugh East Hills Primary Care. I also am a member of the Johnstown Area Young Life executive committee.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Enjoyed a cup of coffee with my beautiful wife.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Unfortunately, I reviewed a patient’s CT scan and believe that she has pancreatic cancer. Simply thinking about the conversation that I am going to have with this patient regarding the findings wears down on me every time.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? The first time I applied to medical school, I did not get accepted anywhere. I had to take a year off and re-apply.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Make a patient who is having a rough day smile.
What do you do for fun? I play roller hockey once a week and also enjoy golfing. I love spending time with my friends, many of whom have recently moved back to the area!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Probably Pumpkin Spice flavoring. I am not embarrassed to admit how much I enjoy that in the Fall.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Johnstown has always been home. Despite being away for the past seven years for school and residency, I have been excited to return home and give back to my community. I would not be the physician I am without numerous mentors, friends, and loved ones who encouraged me throughout my journey. The people in this town would run through walls for each other.
What two words best describe you? Passionate and Caring