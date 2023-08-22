Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Nicole Cramer
31; Johnstown
How would we know you? I currently reside in Richland with my husband, Travis, and our two sons, Carter, and Cole. I graduated from Westmont Hilltop School District in 2010 and have the pleasure of being employed by my alma mater as the Director of Student Services. I take my career very seriously and feel privileged to be able to work alongside some of the most dedicated and caring administrators and teachers. Making sure that teachers feel supported and provided with what they need to deliver a quality education to our students is important to me.I have always had a passion for education. I love to learn, grow, and broaden my perspective through my conversations with others. I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and Special Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, my Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Edinboro University, and my Doctorate Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. I am a member of Faith Baptist Church and enjoy singing in the church choir.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I do each morning is practice gratitude. Identifying three things that I am grateful for helps to set a positive tone for the day. We all have difficult things going on in our lives, so it is important to focus on and recognize the blessings.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? One of the most challenging things I do each day is trying to manage being an excellent wife, employee, and mother. Working full time, raising two sons, and being an attentive wife is challenging. Thankfully, I have a supportive husband and family who are helpful and understanding.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I do not feel that there is much about me that others would be surprised to learn. Those that know me well know that I am dedicated to accomplishing a task if I set my mind to it. I am not a procrastinator and like to finish tasks in a timely manner. I take pride in being dependable. If you cannot follow through with what you have agreed to do, credibility is lost.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day does not feel complete unless I get a chance to spend some time with my family whether that be a phone conversation with my sister, playing with my sons, or watching a Netflix show with my husband.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I enjoy hosting gatherings at my house and love to witness the smiles, laughter, and joy that comes from getting together. Nothing beats a beautiful summer day picnic on the patio with some classic rock and good food.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? I was born and raised in Johnstown, PA. I have many fond memories of growing up in this area. The sense of community, belonging, and tradition make this area feel like home. A few of my fondest memories include attending church events, music festivals, the Johnstown Halloween parade, AAABA, the jubilees, Thunder in the Valley, annual neighborhood picnics, and attending Westmont Hilltop High School sporting events.
What two words best describe you? Reliable and Hardworking
“ Dr. Nicole Cramer - the director of student services within the Westmont Hilltop School District is a tireless worker for and supporter of students and their needs. She is a graduate who has chosen to come back and give back and you will not find a brighter shining light on your search for 35 under 35.”
Nominated by Will Aurandt