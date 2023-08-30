Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Natalie Kukucka
34; Ebensburg
How would we know you? I am one of the midwives who works at Conemaugh OB/GYN. You may have seen me in the office for your yearly check up, to talk about birth control, or for prenatal or postpartum care. You may also have seen me in the hospital in Labor and Delivery, where I took care of you and your family. Maybe I helped your baby into the world.
What is the first thing you did this morning? My mornings start one of two ways - 1. Letting the dogs out for their morning “potty”; 2. Hitting the “snooze” button if the dogs are still snoring on a day off.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? For today, a Friday, I am doing a 24-hour shift at the hospital. Despite the long hours, this is my favorite part of my job. The hardest thing about today is being away from my dogs for so long. I love them like they are my own kids; having an amazing, caring dog sitter and boyfriend makes being away from them a little easier, especially when I receive pictures and SnapChats of them playing together.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I told my parents when I was 10 years old I wanted to deliver babies. After I saw my first birth in person here at Conemaugh with Vivian Boyer when I was a volunteer on L&D, I knew my calling was to be a midwife, to be an advocate for women, and to provide them with compassionate, empathetic care.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Knit! Knitting is my favorite activity that helps me unwind from a busy or stressful day. I’m usually busy making gifts for friends and family.
What do you do for fun? I enjoy crafting, knitting, and sewing. I also spend a lot of time playing with my dogs. I enjoy spending time with my grandma (I call her Ya) at her assisted living facility. I bring her her favorite candy, look through photo albums with her, paint her nails, and take her on shopping and casino outings.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like watching my favorite shows and movies on repeat, depending on my mood. I usually have Buffy the Vampire Slayer (movie or TV show), Bones, Criminal Minds, or a Harry Potter movie playing in the background at home.
Why does Johnstown (and its area surrounding) feel like home? It’s where I grew up. I still have a lot of friends and family in the area. When I was younger, I never thought I would move back so close to home. However, moving away from home - first to Cleveland then to Statesville (NC) - made me appreciate what I had in my hometown. I think it makes my job even more special to care for women and families in my own community.
What two words best describe you? Caring and creative.
“Natalie is beyond amazing. Natalie, at a very young age, was determined to deliver babies into this world. She is one unselfish young lady! Although work commands a great deal of her time, Natalie still manages to knit numerous baby blankets for her friends and patients. In this crazy world, it is refreshing to see a young person give so much of themselves and expect nothing in return.”
Nominated by Lorraine Kukucka