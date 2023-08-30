Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Michael Rottman
34; Johnstown now but originally from Carroll County, Md.
How would we know you? I am the new director of "MADE IN JOHNSTOWN" (formerly the Creator Square project), which has been reimagined as a 24/7 Access MakerSpace opening Downtown in July. MADE is an entrepreneurial focused makerspace for regional creatives to have low-cost access to all of the equipment, resources, studio space and education they need to start and grow a creative economy business. This member based Makerspace is also open to all creatives who want access to equipment and space for their hobbies. MADE will also be a hub of maker workshops and classes open to members and the general public.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Enjoyed time with my baby boy and wife!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Dealt with some buildout setbacks with our new extension building space.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? My wife and I just moved to Johnstown last year from California!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend quality time with my wife and son.
What do you do for fun? Attend local art events and festivals.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? It is where my wife and I have started our family with our firstborn this year. In addition to being surrounded by my wife's incredible family - the whole Johnstown community has been so welcoming to us. After living in faceless big cities most of my life - I've felt at home for the first time living in Johnstown where whether I'm walking down the street or out to a restaurant, I see familiar friendly faces daily and feel like I'm truly part of a community. Johnstown has become my home.
What two words best describe you? Creator. Optimist