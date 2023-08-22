Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
Lydia Bugosh
29; Johnstown (more specifically Brownstown)
How would we know you? In May of last year my husband and I opened a coffee shop called Cafe Dodie. Dodie means “well loved” in Hebrew. I have worked in the coffee community here in Johnstown for the last five years, but more recently had the opportunity to open my own shop and do my own thing creatively with the craft. My favorite part of working in coffee is the community care and hospitality. Before opening Dodie, I was doing some artistic directing for different dance companies in the area. One was the dance studio I grew up dancing in, Johnstown Concert Ballet, and the other was a modern dance performance company I started with one of my friends called Apex Dance Company. Dance and coffee are my two passions. So… if I look familiar you either have seen me perform or had a latte made by me. Oh! I might have made you something with felt too. I have done a few local craft festivals in the maker community over the years. I make felt floral arrangements, pennants, and family or pet portraits.
What is the first thing you did this morning? My morning ritual these days is to make coffee with my two and half year old son. I make a latte and he makes a hot chocolate and we sit in the window seat of our living room and drink it together. Having that moment to connect before the day gets started sets things in the right direction.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I have a newborn and a toddler… so there are a lot of challenging moments each day. Today’s hurdle was two crying children who both had multiple needs all at the same time. To add to the stress I was very hungry and needed lunch myself. It’s hard to juggle it all at once. We are still getting into a groove.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I am pretty much an open book. I am very loud about the things I love and am a storyteller. There isn’t much about me that is a surprise to most people.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? I’ve got to drink coffee (obviously), read my bible, and do something creative. That’s my criteria.
What do you do for fun? I grew up hiking and camping all over Pennsylvania. When I was seven, I did a 13 mile stretch of the Laurel Highlands with my family and I was hooked. I really love spending time outdoors… especially in a vibrant and breathtaking Western, PA autumn. I had the opportunity over the last few years to travel to quite a few National Parks. I would say my happy place is most definitely in the mountains, desert, or forest. Give me a tent, open skies, and a good ole campfire. I don’t need much else.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I really like things that are fanciful and childlike. Before I even had any kids, I collected toys and children’s books. I will happily sit and watch shows from my childhood. Anything from Spongebob to Dragon Tales or Wallace & Gromit. Fred Rogers is my hero, Richard Scarry illustrations make my heart sing, I love a good tea party, coloring, building fairy gardens… give me all the whimsy.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? I’ve lived here all but the four years I spent in college. I think you have probably gathered that I am sentimental and nostalgic. Whether it’s a craft festival I went to during my homeschool days, or the cabin we would rent as a family every fall, or creek stomping in the “crick” in Stackhouse… this place holds kin and fond memories. There is also something special about small town life where everyone feels connected in some sort of way. When you venture to your favorite cafe it feels like a close knit community. Some people might like the hustle and bustle of the city and being able to keep to themselves, but I like feeling known and taken care of. I love the slower pace that forces you to notice and be intentional about the life you live.
What two words best describe you? Meaning maker.
“Lydia is a kind, creative individual who highly values relationships and community. It’s Lydia’s hope that each person who visits their shop feels welcomed, well-loved and is able to enjoy a fun beverage. Her shop is cozy and she enjoys and encourages customers to pull up a chair at the coffee bar and converse while she makes their drinks. She is a quiet individual but works hard at her craft and on loving those who walk through the doors of her café.”
