Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
London Graham
29; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am currently the Manager at Dollar General in East Conemaugh, Councilman for the Borough of East Conemaugh, PIAA registered official in football and softball, volunteer with the Conemaugh Valley Youth League baseball and softball.
What is the first thing you did this morning? This morning started with sleeping through two alarms and a nice hot shower.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Today was an off day for me, but most days it’s traveling between work and wherever I’m officiating at today, and keeping up with social gatherings.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? For as deeply involved as I am with athletics, I love music. I spent 13 years playing trumpet then baritone, and was selected for the PMEA District choir in 2011. Today, I love a good concert with orchestra, or even partaking in a good karaoke night!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Unwind. Some people will go straight to bed after a long day, but I love to take about half an hour just to reflect on the day and prepare for the day ahead.
What do you do for fun? I’m a massive sports fan, so anytime I can get to a Pittsburgh game, I’m there. I currently have season tickets for the Johnstown Tomahawks, and love to officiate youth sports. I’m an occasional host at Pappys Family Pub’s trivia night, and enjoy going to DJ Skiddy’s Thursday night trivia at Pit Stop in Mundy’s Corner. Otherwise, you’ll find me spending time with friends and family. That’s very important to me.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Chicken Parmigiana and the apple dumplings and ice cream from the Ranger in Sidman. I could probably eat that exclusively. Also going to trivia nights and mini golfing.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? It’s where I grew up. Having lived here all my life, having the small town feel is comfort for me. You know everyone, and it’s not hard to meet new people. There’s so much to do in our local area, and it drives me crazy when people say there isn’t. Johnstown won’t go back to the steel-producing juggernaut we once were, but we can be known for so much more than our past. There’s so many good people here that are trying to do great things in all seasons for our town. Johnstown has been resilient throughout its existence, and we’re doing what we can to make it feel like home to people who would also love to call Johnstown home.
What two words best describe you? Curious and Intrigued. If I don’t know something, I’m going to find out about it. I’m always trying to learn something new, whether it be new techniques on the field or something I want to know more about, I’ll keep the quest for more alive.
“A friend of mine has stepped up in several areas to help his community and he deserves to be recognized. London Graham. There are shortages of people willing to serve in local government offices and also as PIAA sports officials, and London has taken on positions in both those areas. London has been an elected borough councilman in East Conemaugh for a few years now. A lot of young people wouldn’t be willing to take on these extra responsibilities but London has, and he does a great job all around.”
Nominated by Paul Buriak