Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Logan Rummel
22; Windber
How would we know you? Honestly most of you that know me it would probably be through school or just things around the community but some of you might know me for what I do for work! I’m a professional videographer/photographer, you might have seen my name around social media “Logan_rummel_photography” or recognize it from when I was doing the Moneyman videos! Since I have moved on from all of that I am now a personal videographer/photographer on YouTube in the motocross and supercross world! The main channels I’ve filmed for on YouTube are “TwoTwoTv” “The Deegans” and “The Craig Family”
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? The thing that everyone asks and surprises most people when I tell them about what I do for a job is how I got the job! So I’ve raced motocross my whole life growing up so I obviously follow all of these professional athletes to follow along with the sport and what not and I saw an Instagram story on Chad Reeds story (one of the greatest supercross racers ever) but it said they were looking for a full time filmer in the North Carolina area, so I just sent in a DM about myself and my work honestly thinking “this dude has one million followers why would he ever answer my message” but they did answer and they chose me.
What do you do for fun? My three big things are I love to ride my dirtbikes, I love to fish, and I love to go golfing! With my job I don’t really get to do those things too often but those are my things I like to do for fun!
Why does the Johnstown area feel like home? Family of course. My whole family’s there from Mom and Dad to Grandma and Grandpa so they always say home is where the heart is and that’s where I feel the most at home! I got to say I travel a lot with work and there’s not many places in this world like the little town of Windber, Pennsylvania.