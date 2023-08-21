Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 45 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Logan Boyd
21; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am the founder of Project Kind Cut, which is a nonprofit organization based in Johnstown. The organization does an annual event every December that provides free haircuts, clothing, and a hot meal to those in need in the Johnstown area. I’m also employed as a barber at Barber and Gents on Vine St downtown.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Ate breakfast and hung out with my dog
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The industry that I work in provides a daily challenge to try to cater to each individual client’s desires. Everybody has a different style and preferences. So while that challenge is always there, I would say that’s probably the most challenging aspect of things I deal with on a daily basis.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was voted ‘most likely to leave Johnstown’ by my classmates my senior year of high school. Now, just a few years later I’m one of a handful that are still in town.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend some time with family, friends, or both.
What do you do for fun? I play the guitar and love music. I really enjoy just discovering new music I haven’t heard before. I also love to get out in nature and fish whenever I can.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Binge watching Netflix and Hulu would be the closest thing.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? I was born and raised in Johnstown. My parents are small business owners, and I’ve been here my whole life. I feel that being from here has really helped shape the person I am today and I think that’s why I’m still here. A lot of my friends were in a big hurry to leave (including myself) but I’m thankful that fate had other plans for me. I love this city and I’m excited to see it starting to move in the right direction.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious and loyal
“When he was in barber school, Logan Boyd came up with an event for children, adults, and families in need. He organized the event, gave out free haircuts, with a free meal. This event included free hats, gloves, coats, and other clothing for individuals in need. Project KindCut is something he did for the past two years and is continuing to do. He is a great member of the community, and his efforts to provide help and support to others deserves recognition.”
Nominated by Abigail Bartis