Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Lianna Weir
34; Forever proud to tell people, I was born and raised in Franklin Borough.
How would we know you? People may know me from my volunteer work with Emergency Services. I am an active firefighter with the East Taylor Volunteer Fire Company. I also volunteer with fundraisers and other projects at the Conemaugh Independence Volunteer Fire Company. I am a life member of the Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Department. Another organization I am super involved with is the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association. I am a delegate and serve on several boards. I am the chair of the fundraising committee and am on the recruitment and retainment committee and the tuition assistance committee. Finally, I am a Social Media Coordinator for CCRFA. I have also been a bartender for almost 17 years. It’s always been my side hustle and at some points in my life, my full-time hustle
What is the first thing you did this morning? I check my phone. Open Snapchat, look at Facebook, and watch some Tiktoks before I start my day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? It’s summer time in Loretto, things are pretty chill here at the moment. The most challenging but also my favorite part of my day typically, is solving problems. Everyday is something different in academia. It is not uncommon to see a few kids in my office throughout the day. They come to me with literally anything, “How do I improve my grade in this class?”, “I have two job offers, what do I do?”, “My tire is flat, how can I fix it?”… literally anything. One of my students told me I am like the cool aunt that they can ask the tough questions to, when they are uncomfortable asking their parents or another authority figure. A few of my students have said I’m like their Mom in Loretto. I take that as the greatest compliment. I have always kept in my mindset as I’ve gotten a little older and now working with young people, to be the person that I needed when I was younger and adjusting through life as a young adult. On the other side of my life, a week doesn’t go by that I am not involved in some conversation or meeting about the state of the Volunteer Fire Service or Emergency Medical Services. They both face similar problems, that can be summed up as recruitment, retainment, and funding. Social media is one thing most of these organizations just started utilizing over COVID. I am always blending my professional skills and my volunteer life together to try to combat these problems. That is an ongoing challenge that I hope I can contribute some solutions for.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I was an apprentice for one year with Local 423 – Carpenters Union. Something I really pride myself on, is having the classic blue-collar work ethic that this area was known for, for generations and having the creativity and adaptability of younger generations. My work ethic and creativity are two of the biggest pillars of who I am as a person. I was also granted the incredible opportunity to chaperone a Saint Francis trip to London this past March; it was my first time on a plane.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Every day after work I go for a 2 mile walk around a campus. I often listen to a podcast and just unwind from that day. Our campus at Saint Francis is such a relaxing place and paired up with the mountain fresh air, it’s great way to recenter yourself after work.
What do you do for fun? I love going to concerts. So far in 2023, I am going to Taylor Swift, Eric Church, and Stevie Nicks. Eric Church is my favorite artist; I religiously go to his shows no matter what. I am really looking forward to Stevie Nicks. I am also holding out for Harry Styles to go on tour again soon so I can finally see him as well. I also love getting tattoos. I have 10 tattoos. If you had asked 18-year-old Lianna about getting a tattoo, she would have said no way. I actually got my most recent tattoo while I was in London, to commemorate my first trip overseas.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I also don’t really watch any new shows. I pretty much watch the same 4 shows on a loop. “Sex and the City”, “Rescue Me”, “Sons of Anarchy”, and “True Blood”. On any usual Friday, I take an extra-long shower, put on some comfy clothes, and you can find me at the Conemaugh Fire Club drinking a squirt and catching up on this past week’s neighborhood gossip. That’s something I enjoy way more than I’d like to admit lol. I am also a professional wrestling fan, have been my whole life. My favorite current wrestlers are CM Punk or Cody Rhodes. My favorite wrestler of all time is Shawn Michaels. When I go out I like to “clog” jukeboxes with my terrible tastes in music. I do not want to see how much money I’ve spent on TouchTunes lol. If you ever wonder who plays “Callin Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks or “Last Kiss” by Taylor Swift… it’s me. 11) Why does Johnstown (and its area surrounding) feel like home? I think about when I was returning from London. When I was going through security at the airport and the customs worker said to me, “Welcome Home Ms. Weir.” I got a little emotional. It was at that point I realized how truly big the world is. I think sometimes you are too close to something to realize everything about it. When you think about the things or people from Johnstown who have left their mark on the work, It gives you something to be proud about and say yeah, that’s home. Overall, I think Johnstown just gives a vibe of a hometown that carries with people after they have been here. For me personally, things or activities that give me those warm fuzzy home feelings about Johnstown: - Any time I watch “Slap Shot”. Most of the movie was filmed in Franklin. With hockey being such a big part of my upbringing, every time I watch this movie I feel like I am home. - Thunder in the Valley. The first couple years of Thunder was held at the Franklin Ballfield. I used to have a lemonade stand and would sell lemonade to the bikers as they drove by. To see that event, go from that to what it is now, also gives me a large sense of pride that it started where I called home. - Sheetz. I’ve been all over this country. Anytime I walk into a Sheetz in any state, I feel like I’m back in the J.
What two words best describe you? Resilient and Creative