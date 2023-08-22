Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
LesPaul Buchko
24; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am a Business Teacher at Greater Johnstown Senior High School. I own Sudseys Power Washing, LLC located in downtown Johnstown at 416 Main Street and I am a board member for The Moxham Renaissance Russell House.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I made my fiance a cup of coffee before we got ready for work.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Students are very excited for school to be ending and we are working as a team to curve this excitement and sometimes negative energy into positivity.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I really enjoy my “down time” when I get it. Most people only get to see me when I am in work mode and not relaxation mode.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Eat dinner with my fiancé, Megan
What do you do for fun? Coach High School baseball and golf with my friends
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I love to stop on my way home from work at Shaffers on Somerset Pike and get an ice cream cone.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? It is where my family's history is rooted. I am a Cambria City native and I will always remember attending all of the different church festivals in the area and spending time not only with my family, but the community in general. Johnstown has also blessed me with the opportunity to create a successful business that can support not only my family, but my employees families as well.
What two words best describe you? Dedicated and Grit
“As a teacher at Greater Johnstown High School, he is dedicated to helping his students achieve their academic goals and preparing them for their future. He is passionate about education and works hard to create a positive and engaging learning environment for his students. As a baseball coach, he’s committed to helping his players develop their skills and reach their full potential. As a successful business owner, he is an entrepreneur who has worked hard to build a thriving business. He is innovative, creative, and driven. He is passionate about giving back and committed to making a positive impact on the lives of others.”
Nominated by Christopher Dudolk, Hannah Holt, Christine Stiffler, Sarah Testa, and Hailey Timinski.