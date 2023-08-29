Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Kurt Hoffman
35; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am the principal of Greater Johnstown Elementary School. I have served as a math teacher, basketball coach, and administrator in my twelve years working at Greater Johnstown School District. I am actively involved in my church, Liberty Grace Church, on Tener St. I help lead musical worship there at least once a month. I am husband to Lauren Hoffman and father of three children, Kassius, Kenna, & Kruz James (4, 3, and 1 respectively).
What is the first thing you did this morning? I got a shower, got dressed, gave my kids and wife a hug and kiss and headed off to work.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Planning the professional development and assessment tools with our teams at the school district. The planning of effective professional development and meaningful assessments for our students to inform high quality instruction are both enormous tasks. The teams that work on these initiatives are filled with strong leaders: administration, teachers, and paraprofessionals. I love being a part of the collaboration and bringing best practices to our students and staff. While it is at times challenging to collaborate, it is vital that stakeholders come together to make shared decisions to move our organization forward, so that the vision and mission may be accomplished.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I am a musician and singer. I love to sing and play guitar. I have an ear for music and I love to share that passion with my friends, family, church, and anyone who likes to listen. I also sing the national anthem for our home basketball games at Doc Stofko gym when I am able to attend.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Having a conversation with my wife, Lauren. She's a talker, she keeps me going and she knows how to make me laugh. She brings out the best in me, really helps me through the hard stuff, and makes the good things that much sweeter.
What do you do for fun? I love to play with my kids, they are such a joy in my life. We go to local playgrounds, go for walks in our neighborhood, and get outside with them as much as we can. Sunday dinners with family is something we all look forward to. We have lots of laughs and create a lot of memories by spending quality time together. I also like to play golf with my brothers-in-law and my father-in-law from time to time.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I like to build LEGO sets and play video games. I am a fan of Nintendo games, like Super Mario and Legend of Zelda. Those are a great way for me to empty my mind of the day-to-day stresses of work. They also bring some nostalgia for when my brother and I would play together as kids. I love cutting the grass and making stripe patterns in my lawn. Caring for our home brings me satisfaction and peace. I am also a fan of the Formula 1 racing series.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? I grew up in Johnstown. I was born here, raised here, went to college here (Saint Francis University), and now I live and work here. I have always found that Johnstown feels like home, because there are good people here who have supported me in every phase of my life. My parents raised me to have a strong faith in Jesus, and I was able to grow in some great church communities, Emmanuel Church, Crucified Church, and now Liberty Grace church. I was fortunate to be able to pursue playing basketball here in Johnstown as well. I got to play on some excellent teams! In junior high, my St. Benedict's Panthers team got to the Catholic Youth Organization state tournament. In high school, my Johnstown Trojan team was special. I got to play alongside some very talented young men, many of whom are still living here in Johnstown and making a positive impact on our community. We amassed a 76-12 record over three seasons from 2004-2006, won three straight District VI championships, two Laurel Highlands championships, and we took a magical run all the way to Hershey for the state championship game where we finished runner-up in 2005 for boys AAA. More than the wins and championships, we made memories. Games and practices had a special atmosphere. And when people came to watch us play, they came together and rallied around us. It was in high school that I truly fell in love with the Johnstown Trojan community and I knew that I wanted to stay here. I've seen how the Johnstown community comes together and makes special things happen, and not just in sports. There are many of my former classmates and teammates who are living here in Johnstown and raising their families here. Quite a few have their students in our Johnstown Elementary School, which makes the work I do as their principal that much more meaningful to me. The diversity of Johnstown and the wonderful people that live here are what has kept me anchored here for the long haul. I know that we can raise our family here, go to church here, and make that difference for the current AND next generations. I have a calling to stay here and to work with our youth to build a strong and caring community. I feel a deep responsibility for the future of Johnstown, and I do my best to live that out every day by empowering people to be the best version of themselves. I want to build a community of people who care and who serve one another. We are all in this together.
What two words best describe you? Determined optimist
“Kurt has been giving back to the Greater Johnstown School District and community for most of his life. He attended and graduated from JHS. He taught in the district as a Math teacher for 7 years before becoming an assistant principal at JHS, and for the last year, head building principal at JES. He coached junior high boys basketball, varsity boys basketball, and finished out in the varsity girls basketball program. Within all of these roles, he has gone above and beyond to ensure that the culture and environment for all students, athletes, and teachers is exceptional. During time as a student, he played basketball for 4 years and holds the record for “All Time Leading Scorer.” He played on the state runner up team. He also served as Valedictorian for the class of 2006. He went on to play Division 1 basketball at Saint Francis University. He studied in Sweden at Bible school, and upon his return was hired at Johnstown Middle School. Since then, he has impacted students in many ways. As a coach, Kurt has always instilled core values in his players' lives. He has shown them how to persevere in the face of adversity, how to rise to challenges, how to lead, how to father, how to parent, and how to be the best version of yourself. Yes, the wins were always important, but helping to shape a child’s life in the direction of not only the Lord, but to serve in your community for others, has always been Kurt's mission. As a teacher, and now administrator, he carries those same core values. Over the course of the last year, he stepped into a role he had never served in as an elementary principal. During this time, he has implemented new initiatives and programs to better meet the needs of all students and staff. Kurt is a devoted man to the Lord, and a change maker in the community and schools. He is an amazing father and husband. He is making a difference in the community, and is changing the futures of many in our community!”
Nominated by Lauren Hoffman