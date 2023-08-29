Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Kevin Miller
33; Johnstown
How would we know you? Since 2015 I have owned and operated City Brake & Auto Service in Franklin. I also teach kids Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes at Flood City Jiu Jitsu (Johnstown) and help with classes at Railroad City Jiu Jitsu (Altoona).
What is the first thing you did this morning? Cook a legit breakfast for my wife and two daughters. Everyday it's a healthy breakfast to start the day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Everyday my biggest challenge is juggling my many hats. I take a lot of pride in being the absolute best father, husband, martial arts instructor, and business owner that I can be.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? How much I do in a day. I am 100mph from 5am-10pm everyday.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Spend quality time with my girls.
What do you do for fun? Anything family related or Jiu Jitsu. My life revolves around family, business, and BJJ.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Extremely hard workouts, Jiu Jitsu, and fast cars/big trucks.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? When I visit bigger cities I feel lost in the fast pace shuffle. The slower laid back small town pace is nice. The people are nice. Living is cheap and easy here.
What two words best describe you? Dedicated. Honest.
“Kevin Miller is an amazing son, father and an outstanding and professional business leader and also a great mentor. He strives for nothing but the best for his customers and is always working hard to be up to date with new things to make the business grow bigger and better. He is also an amazing husband to his wife Allison and has two beautiful daughters Madison and Mackenzie and such a great role model to those little girls and also a mentor to little kids teaching Jiu Jitsu at East Hills Recreation bringing kids more positivity and teaching them this sport he is also a two times gold medal in Jiu Jitsu himself. The determination and perseverance this man has is absolutely incredible. He brings so much happiness to everyone he meets and his knowledge and eagerness to become the best is so amazing.”
Nominated by Tammy Miller