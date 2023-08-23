Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
Karlee DeMarco Flick
27; Johnstown
How would we know you? I work as the Marketing Coordinator at JWF Industries and also serve on the committee for JWF CARES, our employee-run non-profit group. I also sit on the committee as an Event co-chair with my husband, Ryan, for our local Younglife organization
What is the first thing you did this morning? After deciding if I wanted five more minutes of sleep or not, I woke up and made a cup of coffee! (Always with frothy Chobani sweet cream to top it off!)
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Today didn’t present many challenges but a day-to-day challenge that I set for myself is to try to choose joy regardless of circumstance.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I also run a photography business (Grace First Photography) and I am a twin!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Unwind at the end of the day.
What do you do for fun? Spend time with my family and friends or crafting!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Hmm… I don’t know about strange or guilty pleasures but I have a huge sweet tooth. My husband and I keep a rolling stock of M&Ms or Hershey kisses in our pantry for this very reason!
Why does Johnstown feel like home? This is where I grew up. This city and the people here have shaped me into who I am today. After moving away during college, Ryan and I decided that it was time to move home and build a life in the city that built us.
What two words best describe you? Bubbly and loud!
“Karlee is a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School. She got her college degree from Philadelphia University, now known as Thomas Jefferson University. Karlee recently built a house with her husband Ryan in Windber after moving back from Erie, Pennsylvania. Karlee is a devout Christian that has been a part of Young Life for several years. Karlee and her husband Ryan moved back to Johnstown to be closer to family. And Ryan, also known as Dr. Ryan Flick, wanted to come back to Johnstown to help strengthen the medical community here. Talk about a power couple! Karlee is all about love. Love for Jesus. Love for family. Love for community. She is a light in this world.”
Nominated by Tommie Inscho