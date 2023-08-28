Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Karissa Lupton
30; Johnstown
How would we know you? If you were to ask anyone who Karissa was, most people would tell you that I am the friendly police officer who works incredibly well with the children and community, or the owner of Photographs With Riss.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did when I woke up this morning was work out. After working out I then finished a photo gallery before it was time to get myself and my son ready for the day. I typically edit my photos for my business prior to starting my regular shift as a school resource officer.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing that I did today (and everyday) would be witnessing what some of our children in our community have to go home to everyday. It is a harsh reality that not everyone understands, and when you work the front you see it everyday. This is why it is important to be that person for these children, because sometimes you are all that they have to get them through the day.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Most believe that I had a perfect upbringing as a child, because of how I am in my adulthood. The truth is I grew up in poverty, my parents divorced and went through the most vicious divorce, my sisters and I didn't have much, and I was forced to grow up way faster than what I had to. Thankful for it though because I don't think I would be where I am today if I didn't go through that. And also that I served nine years in the Army! Not a lot of people are aware of that!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day is not complete if I don't get the chance to tell my students "To have the best day ever!” This is my motto because sometimes my positive words of encouragement are the only words of encouragement these students hear. You have to be that one person to make a difference sometimes.
What do you do for fun? What I do for fun is I play volleyball for East Hills and Roxbury league. I also enjoy finding fun adventures for my five-year old son and myself to do.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? My guilty pleasure would be Lego sets and DC comics.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Johnstown feels like home because we live in such a beautiful community where we are determined to make this place a better place, and there are not too many places in the world can you go out and see someone you know within seconds of being out. Johnstown is a very rare hidden gem, and I am forever thankful for it.
“Karissa Grossman-Lupton is awesome because she understands why people aren’t comfortable with police and is working to better herself by pursuing further education to become the best law enforcement officer possible to help people become more comfortable with law enforcement. On top of all that, she operates a business that helps women feel better about themselves and capture those special moments in life. Karissa is also a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend.”
Nominated by Barb Zablotney