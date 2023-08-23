Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Josh Gallagher
32; Nashville, TN via Cresson, PA
How would we know you? I’m a country singer/songwriter in Nashville, TN and I was a top four finalist on Season 11 of The Voice in 2016.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Brushed my teeth
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Writing a song
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I’m a really good cook.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Hang out with my son
What do you do for fun? Hunt, fish, golf, watch sports hang with Jax, drink a few brewskis (make sure you use that).
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Big college softball guy
Why does Johnstown feel like home? It’s where I was raised. I have a lot of good memories living in Cambria County
What two words best describe you? Outgoing and loyal
“Josh is from Cresson and lives in Nashville now. He was a finalist on The Voice and went to the final four with Adam Levine. Josh also just recently signed a Pub deal in Nashville too.”
Nominated by Sandy Rose-Felix