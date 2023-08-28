Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Jordan Scanlan
27; Windber
How would people know you? I am the owner of Pizza Knight in Ferndale
What is the first thing you did this morning? Worked on advertising on the computer
What is the most challenging part of your day? Grow my businesses daily. Advertising, Marketing, Expanding.
What do you do for fun? Vacations, billiards.
Why is Johnstown and its surrounding area home? This area is where I grew up.
What two words best describe you? Ambitious, motivated.
“Jordan Scanlon is a former (well, I guess he will still always be) billiards pro. In the years since he's finished competing, he has become quite the accomplished entrepreneur. His grandmother and mother owned and operated the former bar, Jim's Place in Scalp Level. In 2019, Jordan took it over and did a complete renovation and update to the bar. It was beautiful. But unfortunately, the property was destroyed by fire in March 2020. It was hard to get anything meaningful accomplished during the pandemic, but in the past 18 months, Jordan has been busy getting multiple new business ventures off the ground. Just in the past year, he has opened two PA skill game lounges named The Vault. Roughly three months ago, he also opened a new pizza restaurant called Pizza Knight in the Ferndale section of Johnstown. I am old enough to be Jordan's mother, but he has become a wonderful friend of mine. He is ambitious, smart, hard working and family oriented. He cares about people and his community. They don't make them like him too often.”
Nominated by Ginger Pollock