Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 45 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
John Bayush
26; Johnstown
How would we know you? Lead Pastor at Flood City Church, Vision 2025 Board Member, longtime involvement in local non-profits/arts like Bottle Works. Involvement in local community projects such as (produced) A Johnstown Christmas Vol. 1 and 2 with The Tribune Democrat for The Santa Fund, (videography for) Chilin for Charities, Bridgefest, & Neighborhood Video Project, local musician, attended Greater Johnstown High School.
What was the first thing you did this morning? I typically wake up and make coffee, read, pray, take kids to school and get to work by 9 a.m.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The daily challenge in ministry is charting my energy. I only have so much energy to give to family and work and it’s hard to do it right. In my job, a lot of my energy goes to people. But there is also administrative work that comes with running a church, and I have to put hyper focused attention and energy into studying and writing sermons. I want to be able to deliver a message that will speak to anyone and help them improve their relationship with God or even start it!
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? If you knew me 10 years ago, you would be surprised to know that I am a pastor. Someone who I went to high school with found out I was a pastor and had to come and see for himself just because he didn’t believe it. Three years after, he became my youth pastor.
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you do what? At the end of the day, when my schedule allows, I like to take a walk and listen to a podcast or an audio book. It helps me to unwind and be healthier.
What do you do for fun? I love to travel with my family. Ever since our kids were born, we would just get in the car and go. Whether it’s a day trip, or a week. Sometimes a last minute decision to visit friends in Myrtle Beach, driving through the night and other well thought out travel, like planning a trip to Maine and seeing as many lighthouses as possible and Acadia National Park. We have traveled North and South a lot but will go out West next!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I watch the Bachelorette and I’m excited for the new senior version of it. Also, I love Pierogis. Could eat them every day. It’s just the Polish in me I guess!
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Anytime I leave the city to travel, coming back always feels like home. Just big enough to be a city and just small enough to feel at home.
What two words best describe you? Outgoing and charismatic
“Pastor Johnny Bayush of Flood City Church has a love and hope for Johnstown and the surrounding area. He has a big vision for Johnstown to be rebuilt. He recently was added to the board of vision 2025. He has a heart for families in the area and is always looking for ways to help marriages and families grow stronger.”
Nominated by Ben Carthew