Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Isabella Hostetler
23; Johnstown
How would we know you? I spend most of my time at the Conemuagh PNA. I am a bartender there but the people make it feel like so much more. It’s more than just serving. It’s a community in which we can all come together and can really enjoy ourselves. Rest assured, the Conemaugh PNA provides more than just drinks. There are always different events that are going on for the community to enjoy and events to help those in the community. If there is any event at the PNA, I am always down there. Whether I am bartending or not you can always find me helping out with those events and just overall doing my best to provide anything I can for them. It’s honestly such a great pleasure to be a part of that.
What is the first thing you did this morning? The first thing I did this morning was grab some coffee from Starbucks! My day doesn’t start without a venti vanilla iced coffee!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was checking my final grades for the semester. It’s one of the most anxious times for me, as a college student, when the end of the semester comes and final grades are out. It’s a nagging feeling of wondering if all your hard work has paid off and discovering if you got the grades you feel as though you deserve.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? Usually when I tell people this they are always surprised and never believe me, but I am an avid gamer. I’ve been a gamer all my life and I can thank my dad for teaching me to play and always encouraging me live outside of the gender boundaries. Gaming is always looked at something guys do and when girls play it’s always a surprise because it is mostly a male dominated hobby. Fortunately, there are more female gamers than there ever has been before and I love it. It’s amazing to play a game and see another female playing. It’s like having an automatic best friend. My most favorite game to play at the moment is Modern Warfare 2. I love playing search and destroy, team death match, and battle royale.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day never feels complete unless I get out of the house. It doesn’t matter to me where I am going just as long as I can get in my car and go for a drive.
What do you do for fun? Most of my fun involves reading. I love books and I can’t imagine not reading. Books are an amazing way to live a thousand lives, go on magical adventures, and really immerse yourself into a whole different world.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? One strange/guilty pleasure I have is talking to my dog. I’m sure most people can relate to talking to their pets but my dog is a bit different. He’s an all white boxer named Chaos. Chaos is completely deaf and has no idea that I am talking to him. I know he’s deaf and that he can’t hear me at all but that has never stopped me from talking to him.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Johnstown feels like home because of the people. Most of my family lives here and that’s a big part of why it feels like home but it’s also the people in the community. Home is someplace you feel safe and the people of the community really go above and beyond to provide a safe space. I know that my neighbors, members of the PNA, etc. would do anything to help me and I’m truly grateful for that.
What two words best describe you? Two words that best describe me are positive and carefree. You can always find me laughing or smiling. I love being able to create a positive impact on those around me. It could be by telling jokes, singing out load, dancing, being supportive, etc. Anyway I can help, I always try my best. I’m also a go-with-the-flow kinda person. I always try to look at things with a positive perspective and keep a positive attitude towards anything that comes my way.
“Isabella – along with her brother, Damian - have worked tirelessly this past year at every fundraiser event the club had. Whether it was volunteering their time at the Humane Society, hosting a dinner for a local FD, working a Cornhole benefit to raise money for a member who needed a stem cell injection or just working the bar while to increase memberships and daily bar to bring in record breaking revenue in 2022, which in turn allowed the PNA to provide more assistance in our community and members in need. Isabella is a college student majoring in Cyber security.”
Nominated by Shannan Kester