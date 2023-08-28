Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Hunter Ott
21; Ebensburg
How would we know you? I am a top performing Real Estate Agent at Howard Hanna Bardell Realty. In the 2022 calendar year I was #1 within my entire company while being the youngest agent. I sold 52 properties for a total of $8 million in sales.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Check my email and look over my calendar / to-do list for the day.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Have a personal discussion with a buyer in regards to their current home buying plans while also being their "marriage counselor" since both husband and wife had differences. Real estate agents wear plenty of hats that no one would ever expect. And this is just the tip of the iceberg for our day to day dealings but I wouldn't trade it for the world!
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I constantly feel that I am never succeeding enough in my current position. I am never content and am always looking for the next best thing or the next way to grow in life and business.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day does not feel complete until I get to cross every little item off of my to-do list for the day and until I go out of my way to help someone in one way or another.
What do you do for fun? My fun is working. I'm kidding! I enjoy hiking, going for long drives, having a good cigar, playing basketball, golfing and just spending time with family and friends in general.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I would say that my guilty pleasure is eating out at restaurants constantly due to my hectic schedule.
Why does Johnstown (and its area surrounding) feel like home? Cambria County and its surrounding areas have been my home since Day 1. Our local area, people and businesses have so much to offer that other places simply cannot replicate no matter how hard they try. The deep history of Cambria County, the beautiful scenery, and just the lovely people in general make it an experience that you never want to lose.
What two words best describe you? Compassionate and motivated.
“I have been so impressed with Hunters drive, work ethic, and what he is accomplishing in his career at such a young age, or honestly at any age. He is driven in his career, and just a nice guy.”
Nominated by Missy Grose
Editor’s Note: Missy Grove was the first person to nominated Hunter Ott and so we are using her words. He was also nominated by Donald Cowie, Joseph Eppolito, Richard Johnston, Jason Kaplitz, Sarah Rex, and John Riccilli.