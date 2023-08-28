Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Emillee Swank
26; Central City/Stoystown
How would we know you? At age 23, as a single mom of twin boys, straight out of esthetics school, I took a leap of faith and opened SWANKY Skin + Lash Studio. I teamed up with JARI who helped to turn my dream into a reality. When I opened it was just myself - in a 350 square foot space. My first year of business COVID-19 hit - I made it. Since, SWANKY has grown and created six additional jobs in our area. We grew into a new space and now employ six estheticians. Swanky Skin + Lash Studio in Windber is home to a group of talented and compassionate licensed estheticians that strive to make you feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. At the heart of this company is the "Swanky Experience" which provides love and care beyond the in-spa services. Our goal is to educate and empower our guests to achieve the best version of themselves.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I start every morning with a little self care before my little ones get up. I brushed my teeth, did my skincare routine, and poured myself a cup of coffee.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Finding the balance. That is the most challenging thing I face every day. The balance between business, family, and me time.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have two sets of twins! Six year old twin boys and two year old twin girls. My husband and I, along with our children reside in Stoystown, which is the home to our other business, Deaner Funeral Homes. Also, another fun fact- a few years ago after completing my ancestry DNA I discovered that I am a direct descendent of Joseph Johns, who founded Johnstown
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Give all of my babies a kiss!
What do you do for fun? I’m a foodie. I enjoy trying out new local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and distilleries!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Staying up too late scrolling through TikTok
Why does Johnstown (and its area surrounding) feel like home? This area feels like home because it is home. I grew up visiting downtown quite often for hair appointments with my mom - the Vault was one of my favorite places. At that time, there wasn’t all that much downtown - now, it’s flourishing. The people in our area are doing a phenomenal job at bringing so many amazing options for shopping and dining to our area.
What two words best describe you? Compassionate leader
“Emillee Swank has been a very successful young, female business owner. She and her business have donated to countless local causes including the Stork Fund, Cuddles for Kids and was a sponsor of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out event, benefitting the Joyce Murtha Breast Center in Windber.”
Nominated by Jennifer Budzina