Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Cory Fairman
34; Windber
How would we know you? You would know me through any one of my many positions at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College where I am the Assistant Director of Security, an Adjunct Instructor of Criminal Justice, an Instructor for the Police Academy, and the Manager of the Use of Force Simulator. You may also have seen me around town as a Police Officer for a couple local departments as well as someone who attends a lot of local sporting events.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Woke up and drank a glass of water.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Woke up when the first alarm went off at 5:00AM.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? That I suffer from imposter syndrome. Pretty much I struggle with feeling that I am not as capable as others think that I am and I am constantly in fear of failing and not meeting expectations. I struggle with this daily but especially more as I venture into larger roles with far more responsibility. No matter how many times things go as planned or even exceed expectations, I will still struggle with this regularly.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Make the bed.
What do you do for fun? I really enjoy spending time with my friends and family, riding my motorcycle, and watching MMA.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I thoroughly enjoy organizing things and will routinely unpack totes, closets, and dressers just to reorganize them.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? This area feels like home because of the small town benefits. I enjoy the peaceful walks through my neighborhood, knowing most of my neighbors, and the overall support that you feel from the community when you live in a small town.
What two words best describe you? Driven and Loyal.
“Cory is the full time Assistant Director of Security at Penn Highlands Community College, a part time Police Officer at two local Departments; he is also teaches Criminal Justice courses at Penn Highlands Community College, runs the Simulator at the College and is an Instructor at the Police Academy. Most importantly, Cory is a great Dad who always puts his son and fiancé first. He is 34 years old and has an incredible story of beating all of the odds.”
Nominated by Stephanie Spinelli