Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Conner Charles Hagins
26; Johnstown
Currently reside in Allison Park, Pa
How would we know you? I am the founder and president of Cuddles for Kids®. An all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit charity that holds 7 US trademarks with the USTPO and has donated over a MILLION dollars in items, grants, scholarships and more! Our mission is impacting the lives of children and families in our community that have been affected by life changing situations by encouraging fun, spreading love, and promoting kindness. Also, I’m a United States Soccer Federation National D-License Soccer Coach with Northern Steel Soccer Club, PA West Olympic Development Program and Mars Area High School Girls Soccer Program.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Snoozed my alarm like 85 times.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Doing my hair in the morning
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? This past Christmas Eve, I lead the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the tunnel as a flag runner for the Steelers vs. Raiders game.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Be on a soccer field.
What do you do for fun? Coach soccer, travel, listen to podcasts, re-watch James Bond movies, try new restaurants, and spend time with my incredible parents.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Pickles, peanut butter gobs, sushi and buying shoes (sorry Dad) ... Not all in that order
Why does Johnstown (and its area surrounding) feel like home? Johnstown is home. From the people to their stories to all the small memories and moments from my childhood. Whether it was going to Johnstown Chiefs’ games with my Dad as a kid to going “up on the hill” to shop with my Mom... There are so many moments that I still hold near and dear to my heart. No matter where you go in the world, you will always run into someone from Johnstown or with a connection to Johnstown. I’m proud to be born and raised in the 814.
What two words best describe you? Authentic and Ambitious
“Conner Hagins is the founder of Cuddles for Kids and he is doing amazing things for this community. He is such a role model for our kids teaching them how they can spread kindness. He is constantly giving back and paying it forward. My daughter really looks up to him.”
Nominated by Martina Springer