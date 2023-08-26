Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Cade Richardson
28; Johnstown
How would we know you? I work as a spacecraft engineer for NASA, we just launched our latest weather imaging satellite into orbit back in November. Before that I served in the Space Force/Air Force as a satellite vehicle engineer. I spent some time in the DC/Northern Virginia area working as an analyst/engineer on a few different classified programs. Most of my career has been Top Secret which makes it difficult to discuss unfortunately.
What is the first thing you did this morning? I would love to say ran a 10k, but I took my dog out and checked emails.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? Try to find a decent deal on Zillow; it's crazy out there these days.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I suffer from severe anxiety, and frequently advocate for the importance of mental health. My background has sometimes made this difficult, and I'd like to see more acceptance and less of a stigma. It's nothing to be ashamed of and if I can do it then so can you. I'm also a college drop out who finished at the bottom of his class in high school (Westmont class of '13 represent) I only say this for the students who aren't on the honor roll, sometimes life doesn't tee it up for you, but that doesn't mean you aren't capable of achieving great things in life.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Get my coffee and tell my girlfriend I love her (one sometimes needs to happen before the other)
What do you do for fun? I enjoy working on and driving my cars, I also love to get out and fish any chance possible, really anything outdoors, oh and cold beer.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I prefer diet Galikers to regular
Why does Johnstown feel like home? It's where I grew up, and where my family is. I've made tons of great memories, if you're anything like me odds are you have a story for every corner.
What two words best describe you? Paradoxical/Selfless
“Cade Richardson is 28 years old, grew up in Westmont and currently resides in Westmont as well. Impressively, he decided to finish his schooling in the Air Force. He has top secret clearances so most of his work cannot even be discussed. He just spent the last two years working as a systems engineer for NASA. He was recently recruited by the coast guard who created a job for him and his unique expertise. If he's not impressive, I'm not sure who is.”
Nominated by Dr. Allison Brady