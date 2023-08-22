Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Benjamin Dickert
23; Vinco, Pa
How would we recognize you? Current owner/operator of Dickert Farms. We have many different public events yearly, starting in 2020. This year, we will have: Easter Egg Hunt, Spring Open House, Sunflower Fest, Summer Community Day, Fall Festival and Christmas Market. We also raise our own meat (beef, pork), have water buffalo, raise produce, pumpkins etc. for our farm market. We have also started classes on our farm with my mom and wife. My mom is a retired teacher and my wife is a hairdresser but helps equally on the farm. In 2021, we purchased a food trailer and travel locally to different businesses, and also use it on our farm - we use as much of our own food that we grow ourselves as possible.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? Not only do we do all of our own farming and events, food trailer, I do all of the maintenance on our equipment and vehicles. Since my wife, Michaela, worked today I had to get the items for our Mother’s Day class, get everything ready to take the food trailer out (thank goodness for my mom’s help) and fix our main “running around” truck.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I took over farming in 2021 when my dad passed away suddenly. Luckily my mom, Joanna helps my wife and me. Michaela and I have grown the farm publicly and spend a lot of time working on ways to bring the public to our farm. This is why my mom is having classes on the farm as a retired school teacher, and my wife organizes events.
What do you do for fun? Honestly farming with my wife and mom is fun every single day. Running the farm makes me happy. Lately, I’ve been messing around with my CNC Plasma Table so that I can start to do custom metal fabrication.
Why is Johnstown home? My mom owned a pizza shop when I was growing up in East Conemaugh. I met so many interesting people when I was growing up from so many different backgrounds. Some of my best memories are in that pizza shop. I couldn’t imagine living anywhere but on our farm, so it’s so special to me that people are able to come to our farm and have a good time or buy meat or produce to feed their family. And not only that, but we meet so many interesting people at local businesses when we bring our food trailer. People say that Johnstown is full of bad things but I don’t see it what way. I think it’s turning around. I know so many great people and have met so many great people through our business.
What two words best describe you? Hardworking and determined