Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Becca LaBar
25; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am deeply rooted in Johnstown and the surrounding areas through my work, schooling, and activities, and have been for my entire life. My education began and has continued here, starting with a high school diploma from Conemaugh Valley, a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and a master’s degree in community counseling from Mount Aloysius. Currently, I am finishing an additional master’s certificate of behavior analysis online through Capella University. I work four jobs, all here in Johnstown. I am a full-time behavior consultant at Children’s Behavioral Health and a part-time outpatient therapist at Family Behavior Resources. Additionally, I am the middle school youth minister at Our Mother of Sorrows parish. Finally, I am a certified fitness instructor (spin, barre, and functional strength) at Gear Force Elite Cycle and Fitness, located inside of The Kastle. I am passionate about health and wellness maintained through a holistic approach. Through each area of my work I am able to assist others in improving their overall health and wellness through nutrition, movement, spirituality, and mental health care.
What is the first thing you did this morning? This morning (Monday), the first thing that I did was instruct a spin and functional strength class. The class began at 5:00 AM and lasted one hour. The class pushed through a high-tension workout on the bikes, and a tough core and glutes workout after. We have coined the Monday morning class slogan as “Monday mornings are for friends” because we typically laugh as much as we sweat, and have built a wonderful group of welcoming, hardworking, and caring individuals.
What was the most challenging thing you did today? The most challenging thing I did today was work inside while it was beautiful outside.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? People are usually surprised to learn that I love to hunt.
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? My day does not feel complete unless I get to both work out and spend time outside.
What do you do for fun? For fun, I enjoy hiking, kayaking, hunting, and traveling. I love visiting new state and national parks. Some of my best hiking has been done with my black lab, Ruger, at some of the local gems we have here in Johnstown. The LHHC, Stackhouse Park, and the Path of the Flood trail are just a few of my favorites. I also love cooking, gardening, camping, reading, listening to podcasts, and working out. I will never pass up the opportunity to go to a good concert, with rock, Americana, and outlaw county being my favorite genres.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I prefer my coffee strong and black and I love to sleep outside.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Johnstown feels like home to me because Johnstown is home to me. I was born and raised here. My family and friends live here. I love the city of Johnstown, the wonderful people who reside here, and all of the opportunities for adventure, places to experience nature, and the great little coffee shops this town has to offer.
“Becca is making a real difference in our community and the lives of many. Becca is passionate about holistic health and wellness including nutrition, fitness, spirit, and mental health. She is a college graduate working to fulfill her dreams of helping others through counseling. She loves to volunteer, work with children, and spend time with family and friends. Her favorite place to be is outdoors hiking with her dog Ruger, kayaking, hunting, or reading in her hammock.”
Nominated by Mary Bevan