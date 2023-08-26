Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Ashley McLaughlin
28; Johnstown
How would we know you? I am a Real Estate Agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
What was the first thing you did this morning? I woke my daughter up.
What is something about you people would be surprised to know? I am still scared of the dark
Your day doesn’t feel complete unless you get the chance to do what? Tell my daughter goodnight.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? Binge eating candy
Why is Johnstown home? I was born in Johnstown, all my family is in Johnstown, and I attended Greater Johnstown High School.
What two words best describe you? Motivated and creative