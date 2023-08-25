Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area's future movers and shakers.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Ashley Marie Kopp
30; Davidsville
How would we know you? I am the high school Life Skills teacher at Conemaugh Township. My students and I spend time in the community learning about skills job skills, grocery shopping for ingredients for the meals we make for our teachers, doing community service, or having fun! In class we run a coffee shoppe on Fridays, work around the school, and work on academic skills to help prepare us for life after graduation. I love my students and school so much!
I am also the co-coach for the forensics team, the bocce ball coach for our inclusive Special Olympics team, the adviser for Buddies Club (which brings students with and without disabilities together), and the adviser for the crochet club.
I'm a huge animal-lover. My cat's name is Charlie and he turned 17 today! I have 2 rescue dogs. Callie is from the Humane Society if Somerset County, and Mia is from the Humane Society of Cambria County. I have an African sulcata tortoise named Toni and a Central American wood turtle named Elvis. They spend the school year in my classroom, and spend their summers at my house. Our newest member is Jethro, and she is a bearded dragon.
I also dog- and cat-sit for many families in the Johnstown area as my side-job.
What is the first thing you did this morning? Every morning starts with me brewing my coffee while I take care of my pets. It's so wonderful to start every day with animals and a good cup of coffee!
What was the most challenging thing you did today? I decided to get my ears pierced for a second time! I am absolutely terrified of needles.
What is something about you that other people would be surprised to learn? I have a 3rd degree black belt in Tang Soo Do! Unfortunately because of work, earning my master's degree, and life in general, I had to say goodbye. My instructors took a quiet little elementary school girl and made her confident and proud of who she is! I highly recommend martial arts to anyone of any age!
Your day doesn't feel complete unless you get a chance to do what? Talk to my husband. Adam is my rock and my sanity. We spend so much time just sitting and talking together about anything and everything. He's truly my best friend, and I love spending every day with him.
What do you do for fun? Spend time with my animals. I'm that crazy lady that walks my dogs and takes the cat in a stroller! Swimming all summer. Crocheting - I recently started selling some of my products as well! My husband, Adam, and I love to go to Pirates and Penguins games! Adam and I also like to go to restaurants in Johnstown and spend time together.
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I'm a sucker for a good dad joke or pun. I love telling silly jokes to my middle-schoolers and high schoolers and watch them roll their eyes while I laugh hysterically. They're probably embarrassed for me. I also love crime shows. I'm currently binge-watching Law and Order: SVU.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? My family has lived in this area for many generations! I'm a 3rd generation graduate from Conemaugh Township, and my great aunt taught home economics in my exact classroom. Many people, including myself, have very deep roots here. I feel revitalization happening in this area. It is hard to describe, but I see so many people and small businesses that working so hard to make Johnstown a better place. There are genuinely good people here that love this town, and they make it special. There are so many "staples" here. When Adam started coming to the area to visit me when we first started dating, my goal was to make him fall in love with this place like I have. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so I started taking him to many of the locally-owned restaurants around Johnstown - you name it, we've eaten there. My little trick worked and now we have made our home here!
What two words best describe you? Teacher - at my core, I love educating and helping others to reach their fullest potential. I'm so blessed to have found my calling and my passion that I can share in many aspects of my life. And passionate.
“Ashley Kopp is so passionate about teaching, community involvement, and advocacy. She takes her students to several places of employment throughout the school year to gain work experience and networking skills. Ashley is the type of person that goes above and beyond in everything she does. She truly makes a difference in this world and in the lives of her students.”
Nominated by Nicole Norris