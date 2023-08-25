Johnstown Magazine presents our first ever 35 Under 35 Edition
The 35 people we are about to present to you are young people to keep your eye on – they are the area’s future movers and shakers. These are the faces you will see and the names you will hear mentioned over and over again in this community in the next 20, 30 and 40 years.
While each and every one of these 35 young people is uniquely, artistically, spiritually and creatively individual, they all have a few things in common. They all share a common bond. They are all under the age of 35, they have all been nominated to be in our August 2023 edition by our readers, they are all from or living in the Greater Johnstown area, and they are all taking an active part in making positive and impactful changes in their communities. Our communities.
We would like to introduce you to 35 amazing, ambitious, and dare we say, even attractive reasons why our area is in the upswing.
The 35 people you are about to meet are indeed the faces and the movement of the future. And that certainly includes ...
Abby Jo Panek
26; Johnstown
How would we know or recognize you? I am an Associate Attorney with Silverman, Tokarsky & Forman. I handle divorce and custody cases for the most part. You may just see me at the courthouse one day! I’m also a 2014 graduate of Westmont where I was really active in the forensics team (I guess it makes sense that I became an attorney!).
What is the first thing you did today? I checked my phone – I have my daily Facebook and news scrolls before I get out of bed.
What is the most challenging thing you did today? I think the most challenging thing I did today is the thing I do most days – hearing the traumatic events that my clients and their families endure. It’s really tough to hear the details of what good and honest members of our community go through, especially when it comes to their marriages or children. I am very grateful to be an advocate for those who are trying to navigate life through a divorce or custody case.
What is something about you people would be surprised to learn? I’m a second-degree black belt!
Your day isn’t complete unless you do what? My day isn’t complete unless I get to hang out with my husband, Cody and our three cats, Thomas, Shrimp, and Scampi. Our little family is my happy place, especially after a rough day.
What do you do for fun? Aside from binge-watching Netflix and Hulu, I’m an avid concert-goer. I’m also a very big hockey fan, so during the hockey season you can catch me at Tomahawks or Pens game!
Do you have any strange or guilty pleasures? I absolutely love early 2000’s reality television – think MTV’s Room Raiders and Next. The cringier, the better.
Why does Johnstown feel like home? Johnstown doesn’t just feel like home, it is home. When I was young, I swore I would graduate from high school and never come back. I had a rough childhood. I had so many negative memories surrounding Johnstown. It wasn’t until my uncle, Larry Spisak, took me in that I started replacing those memories with amazing ones. When I moved for law school, I missed my family and friends all of the time. I’m so happy to be back. It’s where I’m meant to be.
What two words best describe you? Empathetic and bold.
“Abby recently moved back to Johnstown after obtaining her law degree at Duquesne University and working as a law clerk for Indiana Judge Clark. After passing the bar, she has gained employment with Silverman, Todarsky & Forman. Abby, who lost both parents at a young age, wanted to become a lawyer to help families overcome difficult times. She's in the process of buying a house with her husband and has a bright future. She's happy to positively impact Johnstown and off to a great start.”
Nominated by Larry Spisak