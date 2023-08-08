It’s Elm-entary my dear, Johnstown
The Shady History of the Luzerne Street Elms
The American elm, also known as the white elm or water elm, is one of America’s favorite trees. At one time, nearly every main street in the country had a stand of them. In fact, most towns also had an Elm Street, named for the popular tree that often lined both sides of municipal walkways.
Extremely hardy, the American elm can withstand temperatures as low as -40o Farenheit. It is native to North America and is comfortable growing in most soil types, but it grows best in rich bottomlands, stream banks, or other well drained soils. It commonly grows to be 100 feet tall or more and can live for several hundred years under the right conditions. One such tree grew along the Sauble River in Ontario, Canada to a height of 140 feet. When it was felled in 1968 a count of its tree-rings indicated that it had germinated in 1701.
Sounds like the ideal tree, right?
Maybe.
It was until 1930, when the first case of Dutch elm disease in the United States was found in Cleveland. The disease was believed to have entered the country in a shipment of logs from France. Within two years it had spread across Pennsylvania and was killing trees in New Jersey.
Dutch elm disease is a wilt fungus that thrives in the sapwood of the American elm. Its name comes from the fact that it was discovered in the Netherlands in 1921. Within just a few years, elms across central and southern Europe were dying from the fungus. In the United States, an estimated 77,000,000 trees had fallen victim by 1970.
Research has shown that the fungus spreads underground from the roots of a diseased tree to any other trees in the immediate area. When planted along the side of a street in a continuous row, as many towns had done, one diseased tree could start a chain reaction that spread from tree to tree until the entire row was decimated. It was also found to be transmitted by two different kinds of beetles that tunnel under the bark. Places that thought they were combating the disease by spraying fungicides soon learned that that was only half the battle. It killed the fungus but the tree still died from the beetles. It wasn’t long until the American elm was nearly a thing of the past.
However, as a possible representation of the survival spirit of Johnstown, the American Elms here are still living on Luzerne Street in Westmont.
A survey has shown that Westmont has 3,285 shade trees in the borough, representing 42 different species, including the American elm. With the borough’s size marked at 2.4 square miles, it isn’t hard to see that the concentration of shade trees is much higher than in most municipalities.
Of those 3,285 shade trees, there are 195 American elm trees planted on either side of Luzerne Street, plus another 15 on other local streets. The Luzerne Street stand runs for nearly 3200 feet, or 6/10 of a mile, and represents the longest municipally owned continuous stand of American elms in the country. Luzerne Street is also considered the last cathedral-arched boulevard in the United States. It is considered one of the borough’s standout features, as big as or bigger than the Inclined Plane, Stackhouse Park, or any other feature, natural or manmade.
Photos from the archives at Johnstown Area Heritage Association show that elms were first planted along Luzerne Street in the early 1900s. Considering the known longevity of elms referred to earlier, it is entirely possible that some of the trees along the street today were part of those earlier plantings.
Understandably, Westmont is extremely protective of the elms, with those who live along Luzerne Street especially so. Where many people take a pie or cake to introduce a newcomer to their neighborhood, it has been said that those on Luzerne Street greet those moving in with a list of symptoms of Dutch elm disease to watch for. While this is probably an exaggeration, the elms may be the most closely monitored group of trees in the country. Because of the precarious status of the elms, the borough has an active program for checking and treating the trees at the first sign of disease.
Westmont also has a plan for replacing trees that may fall victim. Private citizens or organizations may purchase an elm to be planted in memory of a deceased loved one or to commemorate some special personal milestone. Donations cover all costs associated with the planting and care of the tree, along with the choice of location site, where possible. Donors also receive a memento of their donation and an engraved leaf will be placed on a permanent plaque in the Westmont Municipal Building.