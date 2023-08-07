Meet the Faces of the Future
Why we decided to feature 35 Under 35
I am not retired.
Let me repeat that.
I am not retired. And I work in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Imagine that.
I recently travelled to Pittsburgh and when I told a woman about Johnstown and Johnstown Magazine, she looked at me with some shock and said, “Who lives there anymore? A bunch of retired people? Aren’t all the young people moving out of there?”
Um. No. No. And again, no.
It was then I realized the perception this poor, ill-informed woman had on the area was only based on what she had read in her own city newspaper. You see, the larger media outlets actually like to report (I’ve read these outside accounts too) that Johnstown is not a city on the move. They like to say nothing is happening here but crime and decline and that pretty soon, no one will live here except folks who can’t find jobs elsewhere. The big city neighbors like to report that everyone here is old and depressed and there is nothing positive to report. Ever.
But you have to know there is a reason for this kind of reporting, dear readers. The people in the larger cities don't want you coming to Johnstown for the same reason Russia didn't want ballet dancers coming to America in the 1970s. Once you come here to visit, you stay.
The big cities realize we actually “have it good here” and they don't want their populace, their tourism, their retail sales, their businesses, and their tax dollars moving to the valley.
It's the same kind of logic behind why an enemy will “talk trash” about you in the hopes that others will form a negative opinion even before they actually meet you.
I would venture to say that lady I conversed with around the Three Rivers hasn’t been to Johnstown in years – if at all.
Let me remind you and educate others who might be reading this while visiting, Johnstown offers some pretty incredible amenities. It’s one of the reasons I agreed to be this magazine’s managing editor a little over a year ago.
Come here to retire? I don’t think so. There's too much to do.
Just ask any one of the “35 Under 35” people featured in this issue. All 35 you're about to meet have made the decision to live here, work here, raise a family here, buy a house here, and create and progress here. They all contradict the theory that there is no future for a younger generation here because they are about to captain it.
This is the first time Johnstown Magazine has done a “35 Under 35” edition and I for one thought it was long overdue. And I am excited to introduce what I hope will be an annual concept.
We asked our readers to submit nominations for this section. We sifted through around 75 names, narrowed the list down to an impressive 50 and then started contacting all of them. Thirty-seven actually responded and went through all the necessary stages to be featured and here we have that final list. We included the "Bonus" 36th on the last editorial page of the printed issue and the 37th agreed to be part of a larger feature in next month's issue.
There was much thought and much coordination that went into this edition. Every effort was made to contact nominees and then reminders were constantly sent. Ask our photographers how I drove them absolutely mad with pleas of "Can you fit in just one more?"
Many people thought it was a hoax or a scam -- because we had never done this kind of feature before. And they told us so!
Once the nominees accepted we congratulated them and informed them there were a couple more steps in order to be included in the finished product. Just accepting the nomination was not enough to be included.
We needed a little more.
The nominees were sent a short series of questions to answer. Every nominee was sent the same questions. There was also a very quick deadline then because as soon as we received the replies we assigned the nominee to a photographer to have a portrait done. That photo also had to also reach us by a specific deadline. And then the magazine went into the design phase. Once it reached that phase, the doors were closed and even if we wanted to add people, we couldn't.
If any of those steps were not completed or if emails were turned in past a very tight deadline the nominee could not - unfortunately - be included
We were even reserving the right to expand the section into a 40 Under 40 if need be.
Every effort was made to contact folks who were nominated. With the volume of nominations that came from the public we interpreted the lack of response as a lack of interest.
But with the response we have received so far, we do plan to do it annually.
Next year when readers submit nominations or nominees accept please understand the massive organization and time crunch it takes to produce an issue that includes 35 personality profiles and 35 separate photo shoots -- plus other materials and stories our readers have come to expect each month.
You may be reading about many of them for the first time in our hard copy August issue but it won't be the last time you see or hear their names. When you look at these “35 Under 35” faces, you'll be looking directly at our area’s future. And these vivacious, magnetic, charismatic, attractive, ambitious and smart young people are far from retirement.
And I, for one, am very appreciative of all of them and remain optimistic about what's in store.
We want you to put the faces with their names. These are the names you’ll be seeing and hearing over and over again as the years and the Johnstown area continue to progress and move toward the positive.
This is the first time we are spotlight the Faces of our Future -- but it most assuredly will not be the last.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Johnstown Magazine