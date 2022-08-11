Yes, I Herd You!
“That don’t look like cows on the side of the road.”
What did Mom and Pop Buffalo say to their oldest child when he went off to college?
“Bison!”
Yeah yeah, it’s a bad Dad joke. But that punchline comes to mind everytime I drive by the Bison Corral – also known to locals as Cedarrow's – in Schellsburg, just outside Bedford.
The family that owns this farm began raising bison as a hobby (What? Collecting stamps wasn’t enough?) in 1988. There were only four animals then and as the business expanded so did the demand. The beautiful graceful Bison are handled as little as possible. The herd spend their lives on grass, much as they always have, with very little time in the feedlot. They are not subjected to questionable drugs, chemicals or hormones. And yes, as is the case when driving “the back way” to Bedford (that would be through Ellerslie and Hyndman), you can often see the bison grazing near the side of the road.
Want to get an even closer experience? The Bison Corral also offers two guest vacation homes on the property that can be reserved for your whole family
There are places to pull off the road if you want to get a closer look and snap a few selfies for Insta but don’t climb the fence. Just don’t. Although they may look hefty and slow, Bison can actually run as fast as 35 mph -- three times faster than a human. You won’t be able to outrun one. Adult males can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds and females about 1200 pounds. Entire herds of these giants, roaming the range, wore huge paths in the land during their migrations. And did your know some of this nation’s wagon roads were first paths made by roaming Bison? So it’s safe to say many of our modern highways owe their location to the American Bison.
If you wanted to get an even closer look at the creatures, you could always visit the gift shop located on the property. Here you can buy all manners of bison related souvenirs like dream catchers, cookie cutters, art prints, ironwood and alabaster carvings, cards, puzzles, incense, mugs, pottery, knives and shirts. You can get some bison meat while you are here. Just don’t show it to the animals on the way out. That would be mean.