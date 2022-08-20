The Pied Piper of Schellsburg, PA
He’s large, he’s in charge, and he’s on private property now
Raise your hand if you remember as a kid going to Storyland on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway for most of us?) Congratulations. You’re as old as I.
You see, once upon a time, there was a magical kingdom -- a fantasy land of fiberglass and colorful paints where all of the characters from our bedtime stories roamed free throughout the wood. Here, Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf had birthday parties with the Three Little Pigs. In this enchanted forest, Goldilocks and Humpty Dumpty were an item.
If you remember Storyland like I do – which was just a quaint charming walkable park full of larger than life statuary – you probably know it opened in the 1950's and closed in the 1980's. Just maybe a little over 30 years old. That means it has been closed for as long as it was open.
Yesterday, the Pied Piper was just that – the fictional character who beckoned people away from everyday life to come and play. And play we did – roaming the woods with all of our Mother Goose friends. Today, a few of those statues that live so vividly in our minds’ eye can be viewed from behind Piper’s Place Country Originals, a crafts and plant store. All that can be accessed by the public is our beloved Piper.
While Pipey has been kept in good shape (he seems to gained a few pounds since we last visited in 1975 but then again, haven’t we all) he is now more of a guard than a greeter.
While the statues do still exist on the property, the former Storyland is now privately owned. And there are “No Trespassing” signs posted. So please don’t go wandering off with your picnic basket into the woods. You could be baked into a pie. Or asked to babysit Mother Hubbard’s kids!
But do drive over if you can – and spend a few minutes just staring at the Pied Piper and reflecting. He’s going to envoke memories of Saturday morning cartoon specials and sugary cereals and Happy Meal toys. I am sure he would appreciate the company.
Again…this important note – the former Storyland is located on posted, private property and trespassing is strictly forbidden. Your mind can travel down memory lane. But keep your body in the car.