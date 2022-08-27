The long and “Wine”-ding Road
Have a sip at Christian Klay, Greendance and Glade’s Pike
Sharon Klay tells a funny story about how she came about establishing a winery in nearby Chalk Hill, Pennsylvania (it’s just up the road a piece from Nemacolin).
“I was meeting with the county people and telling them what I wanted to do with my land and with the property,” she recalls. “And they said ‘Grapes will never do well in this climate. You should grow potatoes. And I told them ‘I’m not growing potatoes. I don’t even like Vodka.”
Sharon and her husband John first developed an interest in winemaking while living in New York in the 1970s. This interest led them to research and select the nearly 100 varieties of grapes that would be suitable for cool climate growing conditions. When the couple relocated to Pennsylvania, a three year search brought them to their 215-acre farm in Chalk Hill in 1986. In 1995, Fayette County’s first commercial winery opened, named after the Klays’ son Christian. Christian Klay offers a complete wine experience. You can talk to the owner herself, attend a tasting, take a tour, or plan a special event on the property. But whatever you do, you must try their signature lavender wine. It’s worth the country drive. Oh, and if wine isn’t your thing – they just opened a distillery across the street.
While you’re out on the tasting tour, head next to Greendance Winery, right on the edge of Mount Pleasant in Sand Hill. Greendance is surrounded by lush greenery and serves up the biggest fruit pies known to creation. But there’s a method to their madness. The farm first started in the early 80s as Sand Hill Berries. After time, new berry and orchards were added , then a bakery and small dessert café. Gradually, the owners expanded and produced their fruits into wines. And in the fall of 2007, the Greendance Winery at Sand Hill was born.
Then dip down into nearby Somerset and have a seat at the Glades Pike Winery. According to owners, Steve and Karen Addleman when microbiologist Steve was finishing up his Masters in Business Administration degree, he based his thesis on the business model of opening a winery. Then he figured, why not just open one and do it and so in 1994 that’s just what the couple did.
“And bam, Glades Pike was born,” says Karen. “There was a lot more hard work that went into it than that, but you get the idea.”
Initially, Glades Pike offered three fruit wines (shout out to Moira Rose!) and a couple of wines made from native grapes such as Concord. After quickly outgrowing their original location in a barn, in 2002 Glades Pike moved into their current facility at 2208 Glades Pike, a location that offers a breathtaking view of a 2400 feet mountain summit.
Today, Glades Pike offers at least 24 different wines from the sweet to the dry. Tastings are available but for now, tours have been suspended. I bet you go home with a bottle of Summer Breeze – or Black and Bleu.