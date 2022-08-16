The Greenhouse Effect
Visiting a park that could be the area’s best kept secret
There is still time to get outside and play – and to ride the rapids, or just picnic – surrendering the stress of a work week to an old fashioned day in the park.
Located just on the outskirts of Johnstown “proper” -- but in the county limits of Cambria County is the beginning of Greenhouse Park. Greenhouse Park is technically located in Conemaugh Township in Somerset County.
For me, finding the park itself was a challenge. But I think it’s because the people who live near here like to keep this little piece of heaven a closely guarded secret. In the summer months, the entrance and right away to the park is camoflauged by thick and ample forestry. This is a good place to lose your thoughts, to allow the water to carry away any and all negativity and to return to life rejuvenated and a little lighter.
What I found really interesting about the space is how the pavilions are placed – so that each group that rents one is not on top of the other. And the pavilions are popular spots not just for picnics but for reunions, weddings, and even outdoor church services. The buildings can be rented by visiting the township website and the fees for useage are actually pretty decent. Consider this – you can rent the entire park (yes, the entire park itself and every single one of the pavilions) for $735 a day plus a cleaning deposit to $85 a day for a small pavilion and a reasonable $25 cleaning deposit.
There is also a nice playground area for restless children.
The biggest attraction here though is the manmade rapids of Stonycreek River. This is a definite draw for the water enthusiast – like die hard kayakers. Stonycreek River is also reportedly a great place for photos – for proms, graduations, engagements, and special events. The setting here is the perfect natural backdrop.
Greenhouse Park also is home to many special events including the “Stonycreek Rendezvous” and the very popular (for 21 years and older, thank you) “Thunder in the Valley.”
Greenhouse Park is situated along the Stonycreek River between Johnstown and Tire Hill and also provides a volleyball court and plenty of places just to take a walk among its rich and green 11 acres. You can find by setting your GPS to 100 Greenhouse Road, Johnstown.
Now if anyone at the office needs me, I’ll be walking around Greenhouse for the rest of the day. On second thought, sometimes it’s nice to not be so needed.