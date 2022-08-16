The Building You Should Not Be Taking for Granted
A Trip to the Johnstown Heritage Center – and why you need to see it
All across this great country of ours, small towns and larger cities have opened “Heritage Centers” and “Heritage Museums,” in an effort to translate the rich history of the area to visitors. While Heritage Centers are built for residents of the area to appreciate what they have under their noses, most times, it is visitors and tourists who seek out these places of information while traveling.
Stopping into a heritage or discovery center is a good thing to do on a “rainy” day and for most people who live near them, the facilities are just something often taken for granted.
That said, I have toured many visitor centers and heritage houses and information kiosks – heck, I used to live near the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Ask me how many times I toured the Hall? Less than five. And usually only when company came and wanted to tour it.
Here in Johnstown, the community is enriched with a first class and very impressive Heritage Discovery Center. The building was reportedly built in 1907 as a large brewery for the Germania Brewery Company. Through several phases of progressive mission statements, the center seemed to find its own niche and settle into its own identity finally around 2009 when renovations to the third, fourth and fifth floors, and the opening of the Johnstown Children's Museum were complete.
I realized early on the facility is officially known as the “Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center,” and it truly is a building that houses not only the history and culture of this area nestled in Pennyslvania but the Johnstown Area Heritage Association does an amazing job in day to day operations and in bringing what it means to live, work, and play in Johnstown to the area. This is where one should spend some time to absorb Johnstown history and its ever changing culture. The building features changing exhibits and art galleries – all with an emphasis on promoting and spotlighting the local. The Heritage Center also features the Johnstown Children’s Museum, a lovely cafe with a great menu, and a social club.
I know I am new here and I don’t want to sound like I am completely “fanning” out over this place but for someone stepping into it for the first time just a month or so ago, I was very impressed. And this building alone nearly convinced me that I did the right thing accepting the managing editor position with this very publication. The Heritage Center got me excited for possibilities and for the future, while also creating in me a reverence and a respect for the city’s past.